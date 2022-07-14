After Chelsea Confirm Raheem Sterling’s Transfer, Where Are the Rest of Manchester City's Centurions Now?

With Raheem Sterling's move to Chelsea confirmed, Vayam Lahoti of the Daily Star has asked the question regarding Pep Guardiola's record-breaking season with Manchester City.

The 2017/18 season was one to remember for the current Premier League champions, sealing the 100 points with a Gabriel Jesus goal four minutes into added on time, also confirming the first Premier League title for Guardiola.

Of the record-breaking side, 15 players have moved on in the four years with the England international being the latest.

Sterling's performances over the season helped with the 27-year-old scoring 18 goals in 33 games, adding 15 assists to his impressive statistics.

It was only Kevin De Bruyne who managed to top Sterling's assists tally with 16, Leroy Sane being equal with the now Chelsea player with 15.

Gabriel Jesus of Manchester City celebrates with Kevin De Bruyne after scoring the second goal against Everton during the Premier League match at Goodison Park IMAGO / Focus Images

As for goals scored, Sterling again found himself in second place behind Sergio Aguero who scored 21 goals, three more than the former Liverpool winger.

Other players that have moved on include Vincent Kompany, Fernandinho, Yaya Touré, Danilo and Nicolás Otamendi.

After a trophyless season when Guardiola first took over, A major summer revamp saw them bring in the likes of Bernardo Silva, Ederson and Kyle Walker as the Citizens geared up a major assault on the title.

Manchester City fans after the Premier League match at the London Stadium IMAGO / Focus Images

It was the Catalan manager's first since taking the reigns at boyhood club Barcelona in 2008.

That was all to change in dramatic style with the record being broken and the Etihad Stadium outfit producing some of the best football the country has ever seen.

