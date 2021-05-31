Another Self-inflicted Champions League Exit - A Week in the City

I’ll lay my cards on the table before getting into this. As anybody who follows me on Twitter will know, the Champions League is not my competition of choice.

I’ve seen far too many ridiculous decisions from referees knock us out, culminating in a VAR-led game which saw Fernando Llorente handball it into our net totally unopposed before Raheem Sterling’s “winning” goal was ruled out for being marginally offside not long after.

I left the Etihad after that game completely done with the competition - winning it would be a bonus but it went to the bottom of my priority list.

Regardless, I went down to the Academy Stadium to watch the final because, well, why not? I’d not been amongst a crowd for the best part of 15 months and the victory would have been made all the sweeter when surrounded by fellow City fans. That plus it cost a fiver. Much better value than the half-a-grand I’d have had to pay to go to Porto should I have desired to do so.

The show they put on was great, by the way. Kyle Walker (no, not that one), presented the night brilliantly and Shaun Goater did a great job of geeing up the crowd by singing “Feed the goat and he will score” before breaking into “It’s Friday, Saturday, what? Champions again!” like a dad who doesn’t quite understand modern music but knows the lyrics. The night culminated in Steven McInerny leading multiple City chants on stage, accompanied by Kolo Toure.

City know how to put on a show, and not a single Hugh Ferris in sight.

The show was so good that it almost made me completely forget the team news, which I suspect is going to be the majority of this article.

I should caveat everything I’m about to say with the fact that Chelsea thoroughly deserved Saturday night’s win.

Our performance, our tactics, everything was perfectly dealt with by Thomas Tuchel’s side. Their defending was reminiscent to our second leg against PSG, with players throwing themselves in front of absolutely everything. We may not have tested their goalkeeper, but I would say that is as much of a testament to the way Chelsea defended as much as anything else. We were beaten by the better team.

The immediate shock from the starting XI, the news which had semi-broken before the actual line-ups were announced, is that Raheem Sterling had been handed a start in arguably the biggest game in the club’s recent history, despite having had what many would politely call an indifferent last few months. Even the most staunch of Raheem Sterling fans would struggle to make a coherent case for him having done anything to warrant starting a game of this magnitude in recent months.

What’s even more galling about the Raheem Sterling selection is that, out of that “B-team” front three we’ve seen much of in the last month or two of Sterling, Jesus and Torres, Sterling is probably the least deserving of being rewarded with a Champions League final start.

Gabriel Jesus took his goal well against Everton and is generally a nuisance with his pressing, even if he can often look anonymous in front of goal. Ferran Torres scored a brilliant hat-trick against Newcastle, showing real striking instincts, and has generally been rather clinical with his opportunities when he’s played amongst the regular first-teamers.

Raheem Sterling has, with all due respect, done neither of those things.

Since the game against Liverpool at Anfield, in which he started quite poorly by constantly running straight into Trent Alexander-Arnold, he eventually found his feet and created multiple opportunities, winning us a penalty (which we promptly missed) but gave Liverpool’s right-back a torrid time from half an hour and beyond.

Since then, he put in a criminally bad performance against Manchester United (as he often does) and got in a row with Pep Guardiola over game time after being dropped for the few games that followed.

Yet here he is, starting a Champions League final.

What’s perhaps... no, what’s absolutely worse than that is the omission of a holding midfielder.

Raheem Sterling had come into the squad, not at the expense of one of the attacking players, but at the expense of Fernandinho or Rodri. Now, before the game, I was relatively relaxed about which of the two Pep Guardiola would pick. Both have their merits and whichever he chose between the Brazilian captain and the Spaniard would have ultimately sat well with me upon seeing the line-ups.

To see neither, however, is utterly baffling.

We all knew how Tuchel would set his team up. We’ve seen it multiple times against City already. Every fan-media video or podcast, every professional pundit and journalist, knew that Tuchel would set his team up solidly with three at the back and look to hit City on the counter.

Upon seeing the starting line-up of Chelsea, with Werner and Mount playing on the wings and with Reece James and Ben Chilwell at wing-back, all of which provide pace, it was immediately very obvious that this was going to be the way they were set up.

So who better to nullify counter-attacks than the master of the tactical foul, Fernandinho? Yep, you guessed it, nobody.

Chelsea’s goal was a perfect illustration of what we were missing. Mount was given about 20 yards of uncontested space in front of the centre-backs to pass a ball through and you’ve got to wonder whether or not a Fernandinho or a Rodri would have been covering that gap. They’d certainly have done a better job than whoever was supposed to be doing it on Saturday night.

To not play Fernandinho, whose arguably best trait is shutting down counter-attacks, against a counter-attacking side is disgraceful. It's absolutely unfathomable. Bringing in Sterling in place of one of the rest of that front five ahead of Fernandinho would have been one thing, but to do it in sacrifice of a holding midfielder is almost unforgivably bad.

This was only our second game without either Rodri or Fernandinho this season - the first being a 3-0 victory against Olympiacos at the Etihad. A 3-0 victory where two of our goals came in the final 10 minutes after, of course, Rodri was substituted into the game. It is a shape which undoubtedly makes us more of a balanced side. To see it for only the second time this season in a Champions League final is eerily reminiscent of the inexplicable use of five at the back against Lyon for only the second time that season.

Ilkay Gundogan is a brilliant holding midfielder on his day. In the final run of the 2018/19 season, when Fernandinho sustained an injury, the German had to fill the gap for our most crucial stretch of the 14 game winning run and did so brilliantly. However, this season we have seen Gundogan in the form of his career playing in that 8/False 9 kind of space, giving defenders something to think about and providing a lot of link-up play in the final third. Utilising the German as the deepest of the midfield three (which turned out not to be especially deep) immediately killed off one of our biggest attacking threats we’ve had this season.

Including Raheem Sterling also messed with the shape up front. Phil Foden has been an utter revelation from the left and the stage was set for him to light up yet another big game in his career as a player who seems to feel no sense of pressure whatsoever. Yet he was moved from the wide left position to make way for Raheem Sterling and was forced into some kind of weird inside-left position which, with Chelsea’s two holding midfielders (particularly Kante) and three at the back to run into, saw him be easily crowded out. On the other side of the pitch, Riyad Mahrez appeared to have spent most of the game in the inside-right position, giving him almost the exact same problem and allowing him to have little to no influence on the game.

Kevin De Bruyne has been impressive as a false 9, however he’s often been so impressive because he’s been able to rotate in and out of that space with Gundogan. Bringing Gundogan away from that position meant that De Bruyne was simply coming deep to get the ball and, when he wasn’t immediately hassled off the ball by one of Chelsea’s players, was left with very little in the way of passing options ahead of him.

When Fernandinho was brought on, we immediately looked more normal. Gabriel Jesus became a focal point up front and later in the game Mahrez came out further wide and managed to have much more of an influence on the game. With the exception of a good chance for Pulisic, we looked like we were in much better shape to deal with Chelsea when they were coming towards us. In the last 20 minutes, albeit with some extenuating circumstances, it was hard to understand why we hadn’t just started the game in the shape that we finished it in.

Of course, a lack of holding midfielder ensured that the back four was left totally exposed. Any runs out of defence made by John Stones suddenly came with added pressure, as there was no Fernandinho available to simply slot back into that centre-back spot to cover him. If John Stones ran out of line and then made a pass that either didn’t come off or was miscontrolled by his teammate, there was suddenly a huge gap for Chelsea’s players to run into.

Zinchenko and Walker, two players who’ve been almost flawless in their respective positions since starting regularly together, looked like the occasion had got to them. The number of basic errors made by the two of them (which, in fairness, was not exclusive to the two of them) was so out of character that you have to question what else it could have possibly been that made them play so badly.

Well, there is one obvious answer to what it could have possibly been...

After the Lyon game, there was apparently quite a bit of unrest from the players regarding Pep’s consistent tinkering in the latter stages of the competition. If that’s how they felt after being knocked out in the quarter-finals then we’re almost certainly going to start hearing some rumblings about anger from the players given that he’s only gone and done it again in the Champions League final.

Pep has played a system since the new year which, when his first choice XI has been playing, has been nearly flawless. It got us a 21 game winning run and won us the league in a season with the most ridiculously packed schedule in history. When we got through the quarter-finals and semi-finals of the Champions League with Pep playing that exact same system, I kidded myself into thinking this was it - Pep had changed his ways, acknowledged his mistakes of the past. He'd finally learned that the trick is to play to our strengths rather than to concern ourselves with those of the opposition.

Oh how wrong I was.

If you throw a squad of players who are feeling confident, who are happy with their football, who are all loving life into a system which has been changed so drastically (and yes, no holding midfielder is drastic), you are going to get a bad performance.

After Lyon, the general assessment was that the players couldn’t really be expected to all play to their best given that the system had been altered to the point where those little partnerships all over the pitch, the intrinsic knowledge of who will be where when you have the ball in a certain part of the pitch, has been disrupted. It is impossible to believe that the same did not affect the players on Saturday night. At times it looked like half of them had never played with each other before and, to some extent, they hadn’t in that shape and combination.

At Anfield in 2018, we all saw Gundogan deployed as a right-winger and we all knew it was the wrong decision. And so it proved. In 2019, when we lined up at White Hart Lane with neither De Bruyne or Sané in the starting XI, we all knew it was the wrong decision. And so it proved. In 2020, in Lisbon, we saw the five at the back being brought out against Lyon and we all knew it was the wrong decision. And so it proved.

If we’re seeing this as fans before the game has even started, the players are almost certainly seeing it too. Somehow, the only man who appears to not be seeing it is the man whose job it is to make the decisions.

Pep Guardiola can take a lot of credit for what’s happened this year. As far as I’m concerned he can take virtually all of the credit. But he has to also carry the can for what happened on Saturday night. The best manager in the world has yet again been instrumental in our exit from the Champions League.

Was he solely responsible for the defeat? Not really, no. As stated before, Chelsea were great and did a good job of nullifying our most dangerous players, particularly De Bruyne. Some of our players were actually just outright bad, whether or not that’s due to the change of system. There were some things which were just out of Pep’s control. But he didn’t put them in a great starting position.

For all of Pep’s brilliance, and there are untold levels of brilliance, it is undeniable that we can attribute at least four of our five Champions League exits to his own insecurities. We can be in the midst of a winning streak, we can be on the verge of a title challenge, we can be presented with the easiest possible quarter-final against a team that’s just finished 7th in Ligue 1, we can be bouncing off the back of lifting the title the week prior, Pep will somehow never trust his plan A when it comes to those huge knockout games.

Over the course of a league campaign, Pep has complete and utter faith in his system. Personnel may change slightly, but the base system remains the same for 95% of the league games. This is because over 38 games, the averages will bear out. We’re statistically dominant in such a way that, regardless of a defeat on any given weekend, we should be favourites in a league format.

Stick Pep in a one-off game and, whether it’s the cliché overthink or just outright lack of faith in his own preferred line-ups, he suddenly decides that something needs to change.

I don’t think we’ll ever understand it. If the response from the players last year didn’t tell Pep everything about how these decisions can impact the mentality of the squad then nothing will. I long for Fabian Delph to be in the dressing room shouting about “the behh-sics”. I want some of the senior players to challenge Pep on his selections and to ask him, quite frankly, why he felt the need to fix what wasn’t broken.

But it probably won’t happen. When we inevitably exit the Champions League next season, whatever stage of the competition that might be at, we’ll be looking at the exact same reasons again. There’ll be some selection/tactical change that’s done it for us and, honestly, if that’s the trade-off for having Pep Guardiola at the club then I think I can live with that.

To echo what I said at the outset, the Champions League isn’t high on my personal list of priorities. I’m thankful that his mad selection troubles only extend as far as the competition that I care the least about, though it still makes for many a frustrating night.

But let’s not let the enormity of this achievement go missing amongst the noise. Getting beyond the quarter-finals and ridding ourselves of the weird hoodoo that had been hanging over Pep was an achievement. Getting to the final, besting PSG in the process, was huge. It almost felt like winning the competition itself. Sure, we didn’t win the final at the first time of asking and we can be frustrated with the reasons behind that, but, Christ, at least we got there.

Most of us grew up watching the likes of United, Liverpool and Arsenal getting to these finals. We all grew up with United and Liverpool actually going on to win it. Now it’s our turn to get to the latter stages of the biggest competition in world football and suffer the “humiliation” of being beaten by a very good team in the Champions League final, whilst our noisy neighbours are getting beaten by a team that’s never won a proper trophy in its entire 98 year existence.

Combine all of this with the fact that Pep has just won his third Premier League title in four years and a fourth consecutive Carabao Cup and it’s safe to say that we’re doing alright. We don’t need a Champions League to validate us, we know we’re the best team in the world.

For now, let’s just enjoy the break from this relentless, never-ending season and look forward to a bit more normality after the summer.

