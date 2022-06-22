Are Manchester City Done In The Window After Kalvin Phillips And Marc Cucurella?

Manchester City are said to be close to the signings of Kalvin Phillips and Marc Cucurella, from Leeds United and Brighton & Hove Albion respectively. Both players are keen on moving, and negotiations are entering the latter stages.

But is that it for Manchester City in terms of incomings? Are they going to rest on their laurels with the signings they've made, which include Borussia Dortmund superstar Erling Haaland, or is there another twist to this window?

New Manchester City Signing Erling Haaland for Norway IMAGO / NTB

Matheus Nunes

Manchester City are keen on Matheus Nunes. Pep Guardiola likes the player, and Manchester City and Wolverhampton Wanderers are the two clubs in pole postion to land the signing of the Portuguese midfielder. This one may be depending on outgoings.

Rafael Leao

Another player Manchester City are linked with, and yet another depending on outgoings. This transfer would likely happen if Riyad Mahrez decides to leave. Rafael Leao was Seria A player of the year last year, and Manchester City are certainly keen on him.

Max Aarons

Kyle Walker isn't getting any younger, and Max Aarons is a full-back who could learn off him in his swansong years.

He is available at a cheap price from relegated Norwich, and would be really good cover for Manchester City this season.

With Kalvin Phillips and Marc Cucurella on the way, could one of these players join them?

