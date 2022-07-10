Aymeric Laporte Returns Home to Agen to See Local Stadium Named After the Manchester City Defender

Born in France but playing his national Football for Spain, Aymeric Laporte has had to deal with a backlash with his decision.

Laporte said he had been given his family's blessing to play for Spain, thanks to his ancestors hailing from the Basque region. He was born in Agen in France and said that the French FA had been surprised when they learned of his decision not to play for them.

He returned home to Agen where they named the local stadium after the 28-year-old defender, something that has been a welcome surprise as he told RMCSport.

"I have my whole family here" the Spanish international explains.

"I spent more than half my life here, I was born here.

"I'm glad the town hall of Agen thought of that. I did not expect it, but I take it with pleasure"

He was asked about his future with the Premier League champions after being part of the side that has won four titles in five seasons.

"Four league trophies yes, but that's eleven in all. It's not just the Premier League. It's very good for the club and for me.

"I'm happy for the people here too by bringing the Premier League trophy. It had never happened [before]. I'm happy with the season I've had, despite the injury at the end.

The questions did stop there as he is quizzed over his future, the champions league and the recruitment of Erling Haaland.

"There remains only one common objective, the Champions League, but we will do everything to get it this year.

"I still have three years of contract [left], I'm happy with the club too, I've played a lot of minutes.

"I am very happy that the coach and Manchester City have confidence in me, so why not go on for a long time" Laporte continued.

"We made some good recruits, [Erling] Haaland will bring us space, speed and impact in attach, something we've been missing in recent years as we were playing without a striker with Pep's [Guardiola] style of play. It will be much better and we hope for more titles"

One final question from Aurélien Tiercin posed the question about the Ballon d'Or.

"I think [Karim] Benzema deserves it. He's been great for years, he deserves it."

Read More Manchester City Coverage: