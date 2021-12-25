Skip to main content
    City Xtra Christmas Number One - Top Five Greatest Man City Debuts

    In the next edition of City Xtra's Christmas number one series, we take a look back at the top five greatest Manchester City debuts!
    How do you categorise a good debut?

    In my mind, in most cases, looking directly at home in your new surroundings is a good indicator of future success. 

    Some use it as a springboard to dominate for the next decade, others end up falling by the wayside. In this list, we've used a combination of both - just for fun. 

    So starting with number five, here are City Xtra's greatest Manchester City debuts!

    5. Vincent Kompany vs West Ham, 2008

    "I just loved it. I arrived not long ago and I was learning their names while I was playing!"

    That's what the Belgian told Sky Sports after a Man of the Match debut against West Ham. A game that the Blues won 3-0 with Kompany playing in defensive midfield. 

    Little did anyone know that young man would go on to be Manchester City captain and one of the finest centre-back's the Premier League has ever seen.

    4. Robinho vs Chelsea, 2008

    "Hello England, I'm here!"

    Excitement was brewing at Eastlands. The Abu Dhabi group's purchase of Manchester City had fans on the edge of their seat, hoping and praying for some success.

    So how did they start their era? By smashing the club's record signing to bring Robinho to Manchester.

    A move that got everyone to stand up and take notice. Robinho was a household name, and he proved it on debut, scoring a fantastic free-kick to fire City into the lead against the reigning champions, Chelsea.

    Unfortunately for Robinho, the players around him were not quite up to scratch, with City eventually losing the game 3-1.

    3. Eliaquim Mangala vs Chelsea, 2014

    In terms of quality of debut, this may even deserve a top-two spot.

    Eliaquim Mangala's £31.8 million move to Manchester City attracted the attention of everyone. Vincent Kompany needed a centre-back partner, and the Frenchman was trusted to fill that void.

    After a brief spell on the sidelines upon arrival, Mangala was thrown into the deep end, an early-season title clash with Chelsea.

    His debut was nothing short of spectacular. His battle with Diego Costa is one for the ages and City fans were understandably excited by Mangala's imperious display.

    The rest of his Manchester City career? Well, let's just leave that bit out. 

    2. Samir Nasri vs Tottenham Hotspur, 2011

    This is about as close as you get to a perfect debut. Samir Nasri's mesmeric display against Tottenham Hotspur was a sign of things to come.

    The Frenchman dazzled in North London, forming a deadly partnership with Edin Dzeko in a 5-1 win.

    An early-season statement attempt from the eventual Premier League champions. Something Samir Nasri played a big part in. 

    1. Sergio Agüero vs Swansea, 2011

    A very timely number one.

    Just last week, Sergio Agüero announced his premature retirement from football after a glorious career. His time at Manchester City was record-breaking, but that was evident from his very first game.

    Signed with big hopes of being City's main man, Agüero's debut came off the bench on an opening day win against Swansea City.

    The Argentine instantly scored his first when he sensed a dangerous cross from Micah Richards. He then cut a ball back for David Silva - a familiar combination - to slam home a third for City.

    Rounding off a perfect afternoon, Agüero picked up the ball from 30 yards and rifled in a screamer - again, something that became a regular occurrence.

