City Xtra partner with StatCity to provide new insight into landmarks and milestone data

City Xtra

City Xtra are pleased to announce that we have agreed a partnership with popular Manchester City statistics website, StatCity to provide a new insight into landmark and milestones data around the club.

As we constantly strive to improve the cross-social coverage for all Manchester City fans, it was clear that one aspect was significantly lacking - the delivery of pre-match and in-game landmark and milestone data around the men's first team.

With that in mind, City Xtra have agreed to partner with StatCity to further enhance the way we recognise the individual milestones reached by Manchester City players during the game, and in the run-up to the games.

Adam Carter of StatCity spoke of the partnership, saying: 

"I think City Xtra is the best Manchester City fan site out there. It was a no-brainer to join forces to bring City fans the latest statistics in the build-up to matches. This partnership will help get our website out there, whilst supporting the great content that City Xtra provide on a daily basis!"

stat

In the coming weeks, we look forward to working alongside StatCity to highlight the milestones and landmarks achieved by the Manchester City first-team, and also hope to enhance the way this data is received by fans across social media.

-----

You can follow StatCity and City Xtra here, for live updates: @StatCity | @City_Xtra

