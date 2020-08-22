City Xtra plays: Football Manager (Part Four)

Welcome back to Football Manager 2020! It's been a while since the last part thanks to the sheer insanity of the real-life football schedule, but with the season finally done and dusted we're back in our virtual universe- and there's a lot to talk about.

City fans have rightly been outraged by Kevin de Bruyne being snubbed in favour of Jordan Henderson for the FWA Footballer of the Year award. But don't worry! In the ideal world that is our FM save, City players get the recognition they deserve - and this is a big one. After a ridiculous half-season, Sergio Agüero became the first City player ever to win the Ballon d'Or, beating Lionel Messi and Mohammed Salah to the prestigious prize.

If that wasn't enough, our Argentine legend was joined by Kevin de Bruyne in the world Team of the Year- the first time two City players have made the team in the same season. I was surprised to see the Belgian in the squad, but it was a welcome bit of news. Bernardo Silva and Aymeric Laporte were also recognised with a place each on the bench.

Now, after the last chapter, you voted on our Instagram that we should look to bring in a backup central defender in the January transfer window. And yeah... it's not gone well.

Our first port of call was Nathan Aké, but Bournemouth demanded around £100m for the Dutchman. As we're not Manchester United, I pulled out of that one like a teenager pulling out of a party when he finds out his ex is invited. Things only got worse as RB Leipzig also made it clear that they wouldn't be parting with Dayot Upamecano in the winter window, and Pau Torres' release clause seemed a bit steep for me at £60m.

Getting desperate, we turned to Ruben Dias, who also proved too expensive. But finally, success! We agreed a very reasonable £30m fee for real-life alleged target Diego Carlos. You can imagine how annoyed I was when he refused to accept anything other than 'Important Player' status, which obviously I wasn't willing to give him. Finally, we turned to former City linkee (linkee? is that a word?) Merih Demiral of Juventus. While he was fairly attainable, only then did I realise that we couldn't shift Nicolas Otamendi.

After the ordeal of failing to attain six different, increasingly worse targets, I decided to wait a few episodes and bring in a new defender in the summer, when Otamendi can be moved on. It's just not worth the trouble to rush in the wrong player. But it doesn't end there. There was plenty of transfer drama on the horizon for City in this chapter- more on that later!

The good news is that our form off-camera has been excellent. Five games, five wins, three clean sheets, 14 scored, two conceded. Here's a quick run-down of the matches:

- We edged past an in-form Bournemouth thanks to John Stones and Raheem Sterling teaming up to bundle in a corner.

- The 19th game of the season was a victory over Leicester City at home. That meant that after just half of our league games, Agüero had a staggering 23 goals, De Bruyne had racked up 12 assists and Ederson already had 10 clean sheets.

- Southampton were comfortably beaten as Milan Skriniar scored yet again - he's becoming a real goal threat for us, and I can imagine that will carry on throughout the save.

- Agüero celebrated his Ballon d'Or win with a hat-trick against West Ham the next day, who couldn't keep up with him as he scored a stunning solo goal.

- Finally, we dispatched Manchester United in the FA Cup. I was planning to play this game in detail today, but it was so comfortable and devoid of drama that I thought describing it to you would be a waste of time. Sterling and Agüero scored again in a 3-1 win.





This run of matches ended in us being named Premier League manager of the month yet again, despite winning just five of our seven games.

All of which brings us back to what really matters: the Carabao Cup. To refresh your memory, we beat Brighton, Arsenal and Manchester United to reach this stage, and our reward is a two-legged tie with Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool. I know everyone gets excited about this titanic competition, so I won't waste any time getting into the match. Up first is the home leg!

We put out our strongest team for the big game, even including Ederson - predictably, Claudio Bravo is injured for one of the few games he was actually in line to start. Milan Skriniar is back in the team after a suspension, partnering Laporte. The front three is Mahrez, Agüero and Sterling, a trio absolutely packed with goals- forty-six between until now. Sadly, Liverpool don't pull any punches either, naming a star-studded lineup. José Giménez makes his debut for the visitors.

Obviously, it's Roberto Firmino who opens the scoring, heading in from a corner of all ways after half an hour. We've been pretty good at defending set-pieces this year thanks to Laporte and Skriniar but this is a total screw-up in our communication. And of course, it's not at Anfield, so Firmino doesn't have any trouble scoring.

Even though we go into half time trailing, it's been a pretty even game and all the players need is another motivational masterclass speech from me to get them back on track. Just kidding- they ignore my words completely. But it doesn't matter, because it's that man again who equalises. If we were going to get a goal, you just knew it had to be Sergio Agüero, and this time he runs onto an exquisite Riyad Mahrez pass before slotting home. Back to square one, then?

Well, not for long. I think we can all agree that Liverpool's full-backs are famous for their expertise at marking and positioning, so I'm surprised to see Andy Robertson completely lose Mahrez and allow the Algerian to complete the turnaround. It's a great finish from our winger, leaving Allison helpless and Liverpool wondering what went wrong. From 1-0 down at the break we're now 2-1 up. Liverpool capitulate.

In what I can only assume is a flash of sheer rage at finishing second to Agüero in the Ballon d'Or, Mohammed Salah needlessly shoves over Sterling from a corner to concede a penalty. You already know what I'm going to say - Agüero scores it. Kun is having possibly the most remarkable season I've ever seen from a Football Manager striker, so I had no doubt that he'd convert from twelve yards. My response is to bring on Foden and Gundogan and look for some control in the match.

Minutes later, my revered tactical genius is confirmed as newly-introduced Foden makes it four by capitalising on a calamitous Andy Robertson error. The Scottish defender, who's having his worst evening since he lived in Hull, almost turns Agüero's low cross into his own net, and his relief at stopping the ball on the line lasts only a few seconds before Foden finishes the game off and, possibly, the tie. When we went 1-0 down, I didn't expect to be thinking of that "Stop, he's already dead!" meme by full-time, but that's exactly where my head's at as Bernardo Silva scores a fifth late on.

As I struggle to keep up with this remarkable victory - our second thrashing of Liverpool in four episodes of the series - Gabriel Jesus comes on to give Sterling a little rest. Klopp's men have come to the Etihad and been absolutely battered, humiliated and left with a mountain to climb in the second leg. Whoever said virtual football couldn't be just as satisfying as real life?

In the aftermath of that beautiful win, a twist in the tale of our centre-back search started to develop. The game began sending me rumours and reports that Dayot Upamecano was furious about Leipzig refusing to sell him and was starting to kick up a fuss. I didn't think much of it until, a week later, I was told that he had requested a transfer and the club were willing to listen to offers of at least £32m for the Frenchman. I was intrigued. Quickly, I got an offer accepted and found that agreeing terms with Upamecano's agent was simple. The only thing left to do: ship out Otamendi to make space in our squad. Easier said than done...

Before transfer deadline day, though, we played another five games. I'll quickly run you through what happened, but here are the results:

- We put out an unchanged team at the Etihad against Spurs, who held us back well until Benjamin Mendy burst through and put it on a plate for Agüero, before De Bruyne wrapped it up with a late screamer.

- It was easy to beat rock-bottom Brighton at home after John Stones scored his first of the season.

- Bernardo Silva scored the only goal in a victory at the King Power, which had a nervy climax- but we held onto the points.

- Several academy prospects were involved in a heavily rotated squad for the FA Cup meeting with Cardiff. Admittedly, we rested a few too many stars, and as a result the Bluebirds managed to force a replay.

- We lost 2-1 to Liverpool at Anfield in the second leg of the Carabao Cup semi-final, but this was essentially a dead-rubber game where we rested six regular starters, so I didn't care much. We're through to the final against Chelsea!

Because the last game was a complete dead rubber, I'm instead going to focus on another Liverpool game- our meeting with them in the Premier League, in a first-vs-second clash, very shortly.





Deadline day was all about trying to get Otamendi out and Upamecano in, so it was a big relief when our Argentine defender agreed to join Antonio Conte, Romelu Lukaku and co at Inter Milan. We signed Skriniar from them at the start of the save, so this is a fair trade- right? Once Nico comes back in the summer, we'll look to move him on permanently, when demand is higher. And that meant we were free to bring in our new man...

Welcome to Manchester City, Dayot Upamecano! And personally I think this is an absolute steal. By unsettling the defender and prompting him to demand a transfer, we've managed to sign the Frenchman for just £32m. I'm not thrilled that we had to include a hefty sell-on clause, but at just 21 years of age, he could easily be a part of our squad for the next decade. And take a look at those stats...

We also loaned out young Adrián Bernabé to Championship Barnsley for the rest of the season. Other than that, though, deadline day went off without a hitch. The only other news was Sergio Agüero winning his fifth Premier League player of the Month award out of a possible six, which was... well, a little ridiculous. Next up we had a pair of games off-camera before the crucial league match against Liverpool:

- We demolished Burnley 3-0 away thanks to another Agüero brace. His form this season has been astounding and I have no idea how he continues to score so many goals. In five years playing FM I've never seen anything like it. That's 31 for the league season so far for Kun!

- In the replay against Cardiff City at the Etihad, Upamecano made his debut with a starting place and played well, even claiming an assist for a Bernardo Silva rocket. He just missed out on a debut clean sheet as we ran out 3-1 winners to progress.

Which brings us nicely to what is arguably the biggest game of the series so far (yes, it's early February, and there's still the Champions League knockout stages to come, but still) as we welcome Liverpool to the Etihad for what feels like the fifteenth meeting with them this season. This is an absolutely crucial clash, because Liverpool are pretty much the only team anywhere near us in the Premier League table at the moment- Klopp's men are sitting in second, seven points behind with a game in hand. Winning this game would put us right on track for a league title in the first season!

I won't show you the teams for this one - purely because they're pretty much identical to those from the meeting with Liverpool in the league cup earlier today. If there is a weak spot, it's that Joe Gomez is playing at right-back, which might be easier for Sterling to exploit than if Alexander-Arnold was there. I spent quite some time before the game tweaking the tactics and trying to make them perfect for such an important match - and early on it looks like my changes are working.

Bernardo Silva opens the scoring with a textbook low strike after just ten minutes. This goal, as well as almost everything today, has me in shock. I've played this game for half a decade- it's been rewarding, frustrating... but it's never been easy. And yet in this save we're about to go ten points clear in February, we're in a cup final, we're steamrollering almost everyone. Something's up.

Ah. Never mind.

After pretty much nothing happens for the rest of the game, it's Xherdan Shaqiri who worms his way into a shooting position late on and hammers a shot past Ederson. I'm left to watch in stunned silence as the Liverpool team mob that sneaky Swiss man with just minutes on the clock. They've rescued a point at the death and, looking at the stats, I'm not completely sure how.

This result means that Liverpool are still in the title race (barely), although our 12-match unbeaten streak is still alive. Agüero has 17 more goals than next-highest scorer Harry Kane (which is just ludicrous), Kevin de Bruyne still tops the assist chart with 13 (record, anyone?) and Ederson is at the forefront of a neck-and-neck golden glove race. I'll leave you with the Premier League table:

In the next part we'll be taking on Borussia Dortmund in the UEFA Champions League Round of 16, as well as facing Chelsea at Wembley Stadium in the Carabao Cup final, looking to retain our status as kings of the Carabao. Until then, thank you for reading!

-----

You can follow the author on Twitter here: @ZufariBlue

You can follow us for all things Manchester City here: @City_Xtra