City Xtra plays: Football Manager (Part One)

Only an idiot would think they could do a better job than Pep Guardiola at managing Manchester City. On an unrelated note, I recently booted up my old friend Football Manager 2020 to have a crack myself.



And when I say 'me', I mean 'we'. Throughout this series I'll be heavily relying on your input to make the big decisions. You'll get a say in everything from transfers to staff appointments. From next season, you'll also help decide our kit designs and who gets the captain's armband, as well as much more. I'll need all the help you can give, because I suck at this game.

We're taking the wheel to answer the age-old question- just how does it feel? We want to win every trophy we can, including that elusive Champions League. And we're going to do it all while facing the departure of some of the biggest players in City history over the coming seasons. Whatever happens, we can't let United or Liverpool outgun us- that's the bare minimum.

Meet our manager. I asked the game to model a face based off of an old photo of Georgi Kinkladze and this terrifying lizard-man is what it gave us, so we're sticking with him. Recently retired, former England international- it's standard FM stuff, and it's never steered me wrong before. And of course, he's a City fan born in Manchester, with a carefully-chosen birthday.



We've taken over from Pep Guardiola and unceremoniously booted his entire personal team out of the club too. Carles Planchart, Lorenzo Buenaventura and Rodolfo Borell all joined the club alongside Pep in 2016, and have all now departed as we bring in our own people. Eventually we want to build a backroom staff featuring figures like Vincent Kompany and Pablo Zabaleta, but most of these players haven't hung up their boots yet in the game, so we'll need to put together a top team to tide us over until then.

Upon arriving at the club, we're immediately called in to meet with the beautiful big man himself, Sheikh Mansour, who in all likelihood we'll never speak to or hear from again after this moment. He tells us we have two jobs: play good football and win everything. Expectations are so high that even missing out on the Champions League final might see us sacked. No pressure, then...

The first thing that needs looking at is, of course, our first-team squad. After a bit of re-jigging on my part, we have 34 players in the senior bracket of the club, but ten of those start the game out on loan to other clubs. For the avoidance of doubt, I've promoted Eric García to the first team, and there's also- bizarrely- Mix Diskerud (remember him?), who's wandering around the CFA doing really very little.

On the other hand, there's also all 22 of City's current real-life first team, from Kevin de Bruyne and Sergio Agüero to Scott Carson and Claudio Bravo. These players are on wages ranging from £230,000 to £20,000 a week. Some expect to play every game and some will be happy to make the bench. Some will be with us for a while and some will be leaving a lot sooner than they'd have liked (they know who they are). It's going to be a challenge keeping all these superstars in check, but it's one we're up for.

Let's take a closer look now at these players, and the game reckons we have three central leaders. Good thing none of them are set to leave soon, right? Luckily, Raheem Sterling, Kevin de De Bruyne and Bernardo are climbing the pyramid of influence and all three are candidates to become our next captain. At the bottom of the hierarchy are the players who are too young or too new to have any real sway over the team.

You'll also see that we have a pretty tight-knit bunch here at City, and most of the players get along well. While I seriously doubt that these groups reflect reality much (unless the game developers are watching training through binoculars, in which case they're probably working for Marcelo Bielsa), it's good to know for our time as manager here. It's worth noting that I plan on shipping Diskerud off on loan with an option to buy as soon as possible, and Claudio Bravo isn't likely to stay with us in-game any longer than they will in real life.

Here's a peek at the injury list we find ourselves with. OK, it's not terrible, but it's not a great situation either. We're essentially unlikely to see Leroy Sané this side of Christmas, and Benjamin Mendy will probably miss the start of the season. As Mendy almost always misses the start of the season, and I've basically forgotten what Leroy Sané looks like, I think we can live with that. It's designed to reflect the state we were in in real life when the game came out, after all.

In true commercial... I mean, globally appealing City fashion, I've set up a preseason schedule consisting of a training camp in Hong Kong followed by a short tour of the USA and a home friendly against Burnley. We then have to take on Liverpool twice (eurgh)- once in the Community Shield, and again at Anfield to kick off the Premier League.

There's also games against The Clarets and Wolves to look forward to before we play our first Manchester Derby at the Etihad. It's not the easiest start to the campaign! And of course, City being City, you've noticed that we'll start the league season away from home. The final game of the season is against Aston Villa at the Etihad though, so it's swings and roundabouts if we need to win that game to seal the title.

Just like in real life, City's youth setup is huge, with almost 60 players spread across various levels of the EDS, including several currently out on loan. Unfortunately, most of them aren't going to make it under our new cut-throat regime, but there's also some really promising talent to nurture.

City fans will already be familiar with the likes of Daniel Grimshaw, Taylor Harwood-Bellis, Tommy Doyle, Claudio Gomes, Luke Bolton and Adriá Bernabé. However, we also have plenty of up-and-coming stars, with Jayden Braaf already one of the pearls of our academy. We're certainly going to try and bring some of these youngsters through during our spell in charge.

It wouldn't be Manchester City if we didn't have a plethora of players out on loan, and, true to real life, I'd forgotten we owned most of them. At the start of the game City have no fewer than 31 players out on loan spells, at clubs ranging from Celtic and Leeds to Perugia and Paralimni (who could forget Paralimni?). The photo above only shows a select few of these players, but they're some of our most valuable assets.

The big names here include Angeliño (whom RB Leipzig have an option to buy for £17m), Phillipe Sandler (who's playing for Vincent Kompany at Anderlecht) and Tosin Adarabioyo (who's plying his trade at Blackburn). There's also Zack Steffen, Daniel Grimshaw, D'Margio Wright-Phillips, Lukas Nmecha, Patrick Roberts, Aleix García and Aro Muric amongst dozens of others. While a handful of these guys may have a future at the club, the majority will just prove useful profit-builders for the future. City have a rich history of giving every single player they sign a fair chance in the first team, but we're not going to continue that theme here.

Most of the staff at City have been here for a number of years, so I haven't made wholesale changes. As I mentioned earlier, Pep's loyal staff are all gone, so we've bought in two well-respected coaches to replace them. Oh, and Marco Van Basten is the new assistant manager. To tell the truth, that job has Vincent Kompany's name written all over it in my eyes, but I thought the best option was to let one of the greatest players of all time keep Vinny's seat warm until he leaves Anderlecht.

If he can't come, Pablo Zabaleta and Yaya Touré are on my radar too, but both will at least come in as coaches if we can convince them. Brian Kidd has, of course, stayed on, and he'll be here long after we get the sack for giving Sergio Agüero a £10m leaving bonus or something equally stupid. Richard Wright is still here as a goalkeeping coach, where I presume he and Scott Carson are locked in a live-action version of that meme of the two Spidermen pointing at each other.

I then signed a few highly-rated scouts to join a recruitment team in which I was pleasantly surprised to find Sinan Bytyqi, our former academy player who now works as a scout at the club after health problems forced him to retire young. We've also added two City favourites to the EDS staff- Micah Richards and Shaun Goater have joined as U18 and U23 coaches respectively. Paul Dickov was offered a coaching job, but he was only interested in the manager's seat, which our creepy Kinkladze lookalike isn't giving up any time soon. These aren't the last two City icons we want to bring aboard, so let's hope we can keep the old guard coming in.

One interesting little tidbit I found is City's list of famous figures from club history. Kompany and Silva are listed as legends alongside Roberto Mancini and Sheikh Mansour, as well as plenty of older players and managers. Agüero, Zabaleta, Touré and Joe Hart make the list of club icons, where they're joined by figures like Goater, Dickov, Kinkladze and Richard Dunne. Hilariously, Nigel De Jong is the one and only name categorised as 'Favoured Personnel'. Will our new manager make the list one day? Will Agüero get a spot in the Legend category like he deserves? Will De Bruyne, Fernandinho and company get some recognition? We'll see what we can do, that's for sure.

Finally, let's talk transfers. Just like in real life, there are several obvious holes in the City squad- we need a new centre-back and possibly a left-back too. We may be set for a decade in some positions with Ederson, Sterling and Rodri still young, but things aren't so clear in other positions in the near future. While Pep Guardiola thinks Zinchenko is a defender, the game doesn't really agree. He has ratings of 9 for tackling, strength, marking and positioning. Nine. Out of twenty. We'd genuinely see more defensive output if we re-signed a 40-year-old Martin Demichelis, although I don't think anybody is ready for that.

We need to plan beyond this summer too. When Carson and Bravo leave in the summer, do we really want promising youngsters like Muric rotting on the bench as our backup? Who will replace Sergio Agüero in the near future when he hangs up his boots? These are questions we have to think about ahead of time. With £55m in our current transfer budget, there's plenty of room to manoeuvre. And, uh, we'll just ignore the bit about FFP regulations...

This is where you come in. Who should our transfer targets be? Which players need to be moved on? Your suggestions are very welcome, although it won't be instantaneous - the transfer market in the first summer can be tough to navigate. Space in the Champions League squad is still tight, so we may struggle to fit in any new signings until somebody leaves. If only there were some obvious candidates to offload...

With almost 100 players on the books at City and expectations of winning almost every competition we enter, we have quite a daunting task ahead as we try to oversee the club's move into life without some of it's greatest ever legends. As we stare down the barrel of one of the most high-stakes jobs in world football, only one thing is certain: Mix Diskerud needs a new club.

