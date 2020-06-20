City Xtra plays: Football Manager (Part Two)

A big new signing, two pre-season tours and three massive games. It's time to get our show as managers of Manchester City FC on the road in part two of our new Football Manager series.

We're well and truly at the wheel now, and it feels great. The response to the first part of our new series exceeded my expectations, and I owe my thanks to everyone who read, commented, shared, liked and voted since we took over at the best team in the land and all the world. Let's get into the action - there's a hat-trick of huge matches coming up later today, culminating in our first Manchester Derby, but we have plenty to talk about first.

Where else to start but by introducing the newest member of the squad? Over 2,000 of you voted on the City Xtra Instagram story over a 24 hour period and it was indeed Inter Milan defender Milan Skriniar who won the vote. Again, thank you to everyone who's made an impact on the series by taking part in the poll - there will be more decisions for you to make on the same platform in the near future! While we got Skriniar in for a decent fee of £58 million rising to £62 million - not much more than City paid for his new partner Aymeric Laporte in real life - you'll notice that his contract is huge.

He initially wanted an even higher deal including £250,000-a-week in wages, and this is as far as I could talk him down. Quite why the Slovak felt he deserved more money than Kevin de Bruyne isn't clear to me yet, but I can't fault his ambition. On balance, though, when you look at those attributes above, I think he'll prove to be worth every penny. For those unversed in the FM bible, every number is rated out of 20. At 24 years of age, Milan Skriniar is already one of the best defenders in the Premier League.

We also bought in a promising young winger - Isaac Lihadji arrived from Marseille for a small fee, but whether he'll be used to make a profit or has a chance in our first-team remains to be seen. For now, we've loaned him out to League 2 side Crawley to get some regular minutes.

Now we move into pre-season, which kicked off with Oleksandr Zinchenko promptly getting injured for the entire summer. The Ukranian took one look at the training schedule I'd organised for the boys, realised I had no idea what I was doing and that I'm completely unqualified to coach professional athletes, and immediately slipped Nico Otamendi a brown envelope in exchange for the Argentine putting in a tackle just rough enough to get Oleks an extended holiday. This basically led to Joao Cancelo spending a lot of his summer at left-back, which he wasn't thrilled about. I was tempted to tell him he should be happy to be starting at all, but I bit my tongue.

We took a mixture of the available first-teamers and some exciting youngsters to our training camp in Hong Kong. Thanks to the suggestion of Twitter user @olicoulson_, we used this time to start training Foden as a Mezzala (a sort of half-midfielder/half-winger role) and try and make our full-backs better physically, as well as practising finishing with Raheem Sterling.

Some sad transfer news for you all now, as Mix Diskerud has departed the club to join Swansea City on a one-year loan deal. While I initially got the Swans to agree to an obligation to buy Diskerud at the end of the season for £9 million, the player didn't want to agree to a permanent move, so that fee is now optional. Although I can't think why he wouldn't jump at the chance to play alongside André Ayew and Nathan Dyer - hopefully the Championship will prove a great shop window for Mix, as he doesn't have much of a future here. We also signed Aleix García up to a new deal, but that was mainly so we don't lose him on a free transfer next summer.

Pre-season went exactly as well as expected, as we brushed aside some of Hong Kong's finest before heading Stateside to complete a second tour of the summer. Between leaving Asia and the heading for the USA, we dropped off a few younger players back in Manchester and picked up Phil Foden, Alpha Dionkou and Keyendrah Simmonds as reinforcements in some key positions. The American games were also comfortable, including a really thrilling meeting with Sevilla in which young Morgan Rogers came off the bench at 2-2 (Jesus Navas scored a screamer, obviously) to net twice in two minutes and win us the game. Finally, the Blues beat Burnley at the Etihad to give us a final boost before the real games begin.

Rogers was one of the stand-outs of pre-season, scoring six goals in three starts, and we rewarded the striker with a promotion to the U23 side despite him being just 17 - I think he's ready. Jayden Braaf, Tommy Doyle and Adrián Bernabé were also excellent, although if I named every youngster who played well for us over the summer we'd be here all day. We certainly have plenty of exciting youngsters at the club, and I can't wait to use some of them in upcoming cup games.

Please note that if you want to see more details from any of the games from the series, you can find the screenshots at the bottom of each article.

Towards the end of pre-season, Rodri picked up a frustrating injury that would see him kept out of our first few big matches. The exact cause of the injury is unknown, but Fernandinho was seen grinning as he signed the Spaniard's 'Get Well Soon' card. Our new midfielder will need to wait a little bit longer to make his competitive debut. Riyad Mahrez, by the way, is still on holiday. I have to assume he has some dirt on Txiki that's earned him some extra sick days.

Anyway, it's time to get into some real games now! The Community Shield is a hotly debated phenomenon in modern football: some people think it's a waste of time and managers should send out second-string teams, whereas other people are right. We certainly don't want to kick-off our reign by losing to Liverpool - it sets a dangerous precedent. We also start our Premier League season a few days after this at Anfield, so we need to get into their heads now, on neutral ground. The hallowed stands of Wembley Stadium are packed to the brim as the teams take to the field:

And just like that, the whistle goes and our time as Manchester City manager is underway. The first-half is action-packed, with both teams looking to attack and City on the front foot. Gabriel Jesus comes close on three separate occasions, but stand-in 'keeper Adrián manages to keep him out for forty-five minutes.

Then it happens. At half-time, Marco Van Basten pulls me aside to tactlessly let me know that there’s a “palpably awkward silence” in the dressing room and the players are “clearly uninterested” in what I have to say. Of course, I can’t let this lot disrespect me like that so I tell them that I thought their first half performance was absolutely awful and send them back onto the pitch to sort themselves out.

Georginio Wijnaldum opens the scoring half an hour later, heading in from a cross. Not ideal, but there’s still time for us to get back in the game, right? Until, that is, Claudio Bravo fumbles a Trent Alexander-Arnold free kick and lets it squirm into the net after a few more minutes. In fairness to the game, it certainly feels like authentic Bravo.

Sergio Agüero, off the bench, smashes in a consolation goal late on but it isn’t enough. We’ve lost our first game in charge of Manchester City and I’m left wondering where we went so wrong. The answer is probably starting Bravo and Jesus over Ederson and Agüero. We take on Klopp’s men again at Anfield in a week - we can’t make these mistakes again.

But wait - no- surely not. In the ninety-fourth minute, Bernardo Silva takes charge of a promising counter-attack in the middle of the park. He turns, looks up and slips in the substitute, the man who only made the squad because Mahrez was MIA somewhere in Ibiza, 16-year-old Jayden Braaf. The Dutch Academy forward strikes low and hard... and scores!

The crowd go absolutely nuts. Braaf, the new youngest goalscorer in City history, is mobbed by his teammates as he celebrates in front of the Liverpool fans (no shame, Jayden). Our Kinkladze-lizard manager sprints down the touchline waving his tie like a helicopter over his head. This is football. This is City.

Onto penalties we go. Before the spot-kicks begin, I give the lads a passionate speech taken word-for-word from the book 'Pep Confidential', which Guardiola used to help his Bayern side overcome Chelsea. Later I realise it could be considered distasteful to copy techniques from the man I made jobless, but no harm done.

My powerful monologue does the trick. Kevin de Bruyne, Bernardo Silva, Fernandinho and David Silva all step up to the plate and score confidently. Meanwhile, Fabinho drills his attempt wide for Liverpool. That means that Sergio Agüero can win us the game from the fifth City penalty...

And he does! The Argentine squeezes the ball under Adrián to give us a Community Shield to lift after our first game in charge of City. It’s only a start, but it’s a good start all the same. We've come from behind late on to overcome Klopp’s men, and even with the prospect of a rematch at Anfield looming over us like a shadow, we've earned the right to celebrate for today.

Before too long, it was time for what I decided to call City vs Liverpool 2 - The Rematch: This Time It’s Personal. We opted for a very similar starting XI to the one that won us the Community Shield, with Agüero, Ederson and David Silva coming into the side, while Liverpool bought in Sadio Mané and Jordan Henderson. For this game, I made some subtle tactical changes, emphasising a more cautious style of play to numb the Anfield atmosphere, and focusing on deadly counter-attacks into the space exploited by Liverpool’s marauding fullbacks.

Our plan works an absolute treat. After a dominant spell for the away side, Bernardo Silva lashes in a viscous strike that Adrián absolutely should have saved when he gets in behind the out-of-position Andy Robertson. Minutes later, Agüero is sent through by a beautiful David Silva ball into the space where Alexander-Arnold should be and is bought down in the box by a panicking Virgil Van Dijk. Kun puts away the penalty kick and makes our lead a comfortable one.

At half time I tell the boys to keep up the good work, and they duly oblige. It’s David Silva who makes it three, reacting first as the ball breaks kindly in the box to tuck in his first of the campaign. Minutes later Agüero puts us in dreamland with an unmarked volley from a De Bruyne corner, and I’m pretty sure Adrián will be applying for a restraining order against Agüero after the week he’s had.

With the points safe, we bring on Foden and Gabriel Jesus as a few of our players come close to making it five. By now the travelling City fans are ironically cheering every Liverpool shot, ‘Olay’ing every sky blue pass and a few are even trying to get a Poznan going. That’s when it all goes to pot a bit; Van Dijk and Wijnaldum score from set-pieces to put some nerves back into City blood.

But the day does get better from there. Raheem Sterling somehow hits the post from close range (even in FM, Anfield isn’t his kingdom just yet), and Agüero slides in to get his hat-trick from the rebound. Late on, Aymeric Laporte scores a screamer to wrap up an absolute demolition job.

So there we go, victory in our first Premier League game and - hang on, I should probably explain the Laporte part. Kyle Walker picked up a knock late on, so I reluctantly moved Laporte into left-back to see out the match. What I didn’t expect is that he would venture forward in the final minute of the game and smash a speculative effort past Adrián at the near post from the edge of the box. I think I’d passed out at this point anyway. I was absolutely delighted with the comfortable win on the home turf of our biggest title contenders, and especially with Agüero’s hat-trick. I gave the players the next day off to celebrate a job well done.



So, after handing Jurgen Klopp's boys their arses on a plate, we began to prepare for our first 'easy' games of the season - a home fixture against Burnley and a visit to Molineux to face Wolves. Except it wasn't going to be easy. Burnley and Wolves, along with Bournemouth, are legendary for being tough to beat in Football Manager. Of course, we can't look in detail at every single game we play because there are only so many hours in a day, so I decided to play these two matches 'off-camera'. Here's how it went down:

Yep, we kept up our good start with two comfortable wins in the Premier League. Agüero, who's been incredible so far, bagged another hat-trick against Sean Dyche's side before Ilkay Gundogan came up big against Nuno's Yellow Army. We also managed two clean sheets, which is just another reason to be happy with our start.

Unfortunately, one reason to be unhappy is that David Silva will miss the Derby with a moderate injury. I'll also be having words with the canteen staff after Otamendi came down with food poisoning. The last thing we need is De Bruyne missing a big game because of some pink chicken. Having said that, I am prepared to let the Otamendi thing slide, as he's probably the one who'll be shipped out in January to make room for Sané's return in the squad registration (sorry mate). The unpleasant memories of a few bouts of food poisoning might make the parting of the ways a bit less painful for him, even if it made the week between these two matches a lot more painful.

Next, it's time for the UEFA Champions League Group Stage draw, one of the highlights of any FM season with a big club. You can see that we were placed immediately into Group B, with seven possible opponents in Pot 2. We're hoping to avoid Real Madrid, Atlético and Borussia Dortmund, while Ajax, Shakhtar and Porto would be far more ideal. There are also some tough teams in Pots 3 and 4. Let's do the draw!

As you can see, we have a mixed bag of a group this season. None of the teams are incredible, but none will be an easy six points as the likes Genk or Dynamo Kyiv could have been. Napoli are the obvious standouts, but I imagine Leverkusen will put up a real fight too. It'll be interesting to see how we do in this stage of the tournament, as we attempt to balance it with our Premier League games. However, we should definitely expect to get through on top after all six matchdays. We also drew an away tie with Brighton in the Carabao Cup 3rd Round, which we should be able to progress past.

It's Friday night. It's the end of the summer. It's time for the first Manchester Derby of the season, as Ole Gunnar Solskjær faces up against fake Georgi Kinkladze to battle for the bragging rights of this city. We've got nine points from our first nine, while United have six and sit in 7th in the Premier League table. Now, more than ever before, there's no room for error. We have to beat that Trafford lot. We have to. So I pick our best available team.

We take United apart in the first half an hour in a beautiful display of attacking football. Raheem Sterling bursts into the box and forces Fred to concede a penalty, which Agüero dutifully tucks away. His seventh league goal of the season is only the start of an embarrassing period of play for the visitors. In the twenty-fourth minute, Kevin de Bruyne drills a low strike right into the bottom corner from Walker’s cross, just before Bernardo Silva makes it three - an explosive volley also assisted by Walker.

Things take a turn for the worse after Bernardo’s goal, as Sterling is forced off with injury before United grab a fortunate consolation goal from their first shot on target. After losing Raheem and conceding a goal, we kill the game in the second half, and that’s how the game ends.

It wasn’t a perfect performance, but it didn’t need to be. The most important thing in a game like this is to get the three points, and they were never even in doubt. We went a few goals up early, let them back into the game a bit and then nothing happened in the second half. If you ask me, that’s a realistic modern Manchester Derby.

That brings us to the end of today’s games, in which we won a Community Shield and all of our first four Premier League matches. Of course, we also signed Milan Skriniar as voted for by readers, and he's been a mainstay in the team as we kick off the campaign. As you can see, we go into the international break at the top of the table, closely pursued by Chelsea and Spurs. Agüero is the league's top scorer, while nobody has more assists than Kevin de Bruyne.

But one player we haven't talked about much in this series so far is Leroy Sané, who is of course injured until the new year. In real life, Pep Guardiola has recently confirmed that the German wants to leave in the near future, but we may have the opportunity to keep him at the club in our game. A poll will be up on the City Xtra Instagram account in the coming days asking if we should try and give Sané a new contract or cash in on him while we can, and if it's the latter, who should we sign to replace him?

For now, thanks for all your support on the first part. We'll be back for part three, which will take us to December 2019, very soon - we'll be taking on Napoli away to finish the Champions League Group Stages as well as Chelsea at home in the Premier League! I'll leave you with two bits of good news from our first month in charge. Thanks for reading.

