City Xtra Writers - Delight, Disappointment and Despair: The Man City 2020/21 Season Review

An underwhelming and tactically baffling Champions League Final loss to Chelsea has left many wondering what might have been, as Manchester City failed once again to turn domestic dominance into European triumph.

In a season like no other, as we said goodbye to the clubs all-time record goal-scorer Sergio Agüero and mourned the sad passing of the king, Colin Bell at the age of 74, to the back-drop of a global pandemic, Manchester City provided many with a shining light.

Pep Guardiola would successfully reinvigorate a squad which looked depleted and defeated to create a formidable force which would charge to the Premier League summit for the third time in four years, and successfully overcome Borussia Dortmund’s blazing young side and Pochettino’s star-studded Paris Saint-Germain.

An innovative new set-up, decisive team-talk and individual brilliance would propel Manchester City to a fifth straight League Cup, Premier League title and on the cusp of European glory.

As the 2020/21 edges towards becoming a distant memory, attention turns to squad reinforcements, and we spoke with City Xtra Contributors Brandon Evans, Hamish MacRae, Harry Siddall and Adam Booker to reflect on the past campaign…

Whilst City disappointingly fell at the final hurdle in the Champions League, City’s season has been a successful one with the club remarkably overcoming a disastrous start to claim the Premier League and the Carabao Cup.

However, given that the club were three wins away from the quadruple, how successful do consider the 2020/21 season?

Brandon: Ultimately, I consider the 2020/21 campaign to be one of the most successful seasons in the history of the club, and the defeat in Porto should not take away from this. Pep’s side winning a double along with reaching the Champions League final is a phenomenal achievement, and I am immensely proud of the side.

However, there is room for improvement. Pep will surely be desperate to go one better in the Champions League next season - as will the players, and I am sure that he will do everything that he can do to ensure that his side finally claim that elusive trophy.

Hamish: I said from the very beginning of the season, right the way through both the rough patch in autumn and winter and through the winning run at the start of 2021, that we weren’t going to win the quadruple, so it doesn’t disappoint or surprise me that we couldn’t win all four trophies.

To have won the Premier League and Carabao Cup, as well as the admittedly agonising feat of reaching but not quite winning our first Champions League final, it can only be a success for me.

Harry: It’s been incredibly successful. Reaching the Champions League final and falling at the final hurdle is a hard one to take; especially considering the team selection did not give us the best chance of winning the game. But with a couple of weeks to digest, we played in virtually every game possible and it has clearly taken a toll on the players in such a COVID hit season.

Winning the Premier League at such a canter is a magnificent achievement. I have my reservations about the quality of the league this season, particularly after Liverpool’s dramatic drop-off, but winning 21 on the bounce in all competitions cannot be underestimated.

As great as some individuals have been, this title is all down to Pep Guardiola and his ability to adapt his methods when times have got tough. His domestic dominance is something we haven’t seen since Sir Alex Ferguson – three titles in four seasons is ridiculous.

Ruben Dias has unarguably been Manchester City’s stand-out performer this term.

But in your opinion, whose performances have perhaps gone under the radar and deserve more recognition for their efforts across the season?

Adam: In my opinion, a player who has flown under the radar this season was Kyle Walker.

The full-back does receive a lot of criticism for his perceived ineptitude with the ball at his feet, however, defensively he played such a key role in City’s run to the Champions League final.

In City’s system where the back four can be prone to speedy counter attacks, Walkers pace and defensive positioning is crucial in City’s newly found defensive solidity.

Brandon: Ruben Dias is of course Manchester City’s and probably the league’s player of the year. However, many players have been integral in Manchester City's latest title win, such as Ilkay Gundogan and Kevin De Bruyne. But one player whose efforts have been grossly underrated - perhaps more so than anybody else is Kyle Walker.

Kyle Walker started the season as City’s first-choice right-back but the England international lost his place in the side around Christmas due to the strong performances of Joao Cancelo, whose excellent form helped to facilitate Manchester City’s title charge.

The right-back however, knuckled down, worked hard and forced his way back into Pep’s side. His determination to do that, along with his ability to perform to such high standards week-in week-out is a testament to his elite mentality and demonstrates the top-class talent that he is, and Manchester City are privileged to have him at the club.

Hamish: Kyle Walker suffered through a period of being second choice behind João Cancelo to roar back and be our best performer in the Champions League final, as well as having been our best player at the start of the season.

Special mentions must also go to Rodri, always criminally underrated, and Aymeric Laporte, who, whilst not enjoying a stellar campaign by his own standards, was very solid whenever he played and actually racked up more appearances than you’d necessarily think.

In a campaign filled with memorable moments, what has been your favourite moment of Manchester City’s latest title winning campaign?

Harry: Really was trying not to be boring with this answer but beating Liverpool at Anfield was special for a number of reasons. Firstly, and maybe most importantly, it was the result which realistically confirmed Manchester City’s title. Manchester United had faltered just the night before and winning in a such fashion the next day oozed class.

The obvious Anfield hoodoo ending was a big bonus too. With no fans, it helped City control the game and scored four fantastically worked goals. Ilkay Gundogan was sublime, Phil Foden was faultless and even Raheem Sterling got in on the act!

Brandon: Whilst it’s tough to select just one moment in City’s remarkable campaign, my favourite moment of the season was Riyad Mahrez’s second goal in the second leg against PSG – a goal that all but confirmed City’s place in their first Champions League final.

Riyad Mahrez’s winning goal resulted in a dream being fulfilled for thousands of City fans who longed to see their side contest the Champions League final. And although everything went to pot partially due to the absence of a certain Brazilian midfielder, Manchester City merely getting to the final was a momentous occasion, and hopefully, we’ll see them reach the final again very soon.

Adam: Manchester City’s Premier League win at Anfield will have to go down as the most memorable moment for me.

For Manchester City fans who have been following the team since before the domestic success, Anfield has always been a daunting trip. To see the team win so dominantly in that stadium, sent a message to the whole league about just how serious the team was to recapture their Premier League crown.

With Manchester City expected to venture into the transfer market this summer, in what areas do you think that the Blues should focus on, and who would you like to see at the Etihad?

Hamish: I’m bored to death of talking about Manchester City’s striking needs, but I’ll mix things up by admitting that I’d much rather see Erling Haaland arrive in the summer than I would Harry Kane. Injury susceptibility, age and my own personal feelings stand against the Englishman, whereas the Norwegian would be set to be our free-scoring frontman for over a decade.

Adam: The obvious answer is at centre forward. I don’t believe that the club need to spend £100 million or more to replace Sergio Agüero. We’ve seen that Pep Guardiola is willing to play without a striker.

If the club find somebody in the £40-£50 million range I think that would be sufficient.

Harry: I think it’s glaringly obvious Manchester City need a striker so I’ll suggest somewhere else – left-back. It’s a position that’s for too long now been hampered by bad performances and injury crisis’. We need to have a clear plan there for once; Oleksandr Zinchenko has earned the right to start, but it is seemingly the end of the road for Benjamin Mendy at the club.

Links in the past few months for Sporting’s Nuno Mendes could be the key. Having the Portuguese international battling with Zinchenko week in, week out for the starting birth would be brilliant for any success next season.

Any other deals I think really depend on outgoings, but if there is none, signing Harry Kane and Nuno Mendes would be good business by Manchester City this summer.

