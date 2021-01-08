Colin Bell - The King of Manchester City

“Colin was a lovely, humble man. He was a huge star for Manchester City but you would never have known it. He was quiet, unassuming and I always believe he never knew how good he actually was. He was just the greatest footballer we have ever had."

They were the words of fellow club legend and ambassador Mike Summerbee in the wake of the heartbreaking news of the passing of Manchester City's legendary midfielder Colin Bell, aged 74.

It's how I want to start this piece because I think Buzzer get's it spot on, there's no words to describe how much he meant to everyone associated with the club.

He was simply the one of the greatest footballers we've ever had...

Bell's quality was apparent early on in his career; so much so he was made captain of Bury where he made 82 appearances, scoring 25 goals. His brilliant form meant City's manager at the time, Joe Mercer, decided to buy him for a fee of around £65,000.

Funnily enough, assistant manager Malcom Allison wanted to land the signing of Bell so much, that he told other clubs he was 'rubbish'. Allison's real feelings on him were described in an interview, where he proclaimed with a beaming smile on his face:

"Colin Bell - probably the best player I have ever worked with. He was so gifted, he had so much talent, he could score goals from midfield, he had great pace, he was good in the air. He had everything"

He really did have everything. Seeing all the tributes to Bell over the past 72 hours have made me realise how much of an icon he was to so many people. My era of City fans worship the likes of David Silva, Sergio Agüero and Vincent Kompany like past generations worshipped Colin Bell - the aptly named 'King of the Kippax'.

Bell played a key role in the 1967-68 first division title success - 30 years after City had won their first, and just two years after winning promotion. In that season, Bell scored 14 goals from midfield.

That title heralded a period of dominance the Blues. An FA Cup in the 1968-69 season was followed by a League Cup and a European Cup Winner's Cup double in the 1969-70 season. Since Sheikh Mansour bought the club in 2008, the ultimate aim has always been for European glory, and up until now, some brilliant sides have tried and failed.

That wasn't a problem for Bell and his magnificent City team.

After mesmerising the City fans at Maine Road, Bell was selected by England for the 1970 World Cup, playing alongside many of his club teammates. Earning 48 caps for his country, he scored nine goals.

One thing I'm always told was how unfortunate the end of his career was. Following a challenge with Martin Buchan during the Manchester League Cup derby, Bell was sidelined for around two years, and despite attempts to recover, he was forced to retire in 1979.

With that, a thrilling career in Blue came to a close. In which, he made a total of 501 appearances, scoring 153 goals over the course of a 13 year stay.

His footballing legacy at Manchester City is eternal. But Bell was more than a footballer; everyone who's ever had the pleasure of even speaking to him has raved about how much of a gentleman he was. One of the most upsetting things is, at this moment in time, we can't show our appreciation in person.

But we will be together again, in the Colin Bell Stand, and we'll drink a drink a drink to Colin the King.

