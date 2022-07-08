Could Manchester City Look At Paulo Dybala On A Free Transfer As Raheem Sterling Replacement?

The Paulo Dybala to Manchester United rumors have been ripe in the media over the last two days. Paulo Dybala is set to leave Juventus, and Inter Milan will not be pursuing the Argentine any further. It was originally thought that would be his destination, but the market moves quick, and maybe Manchester City should too.

Manchester City are said to be promoting Cole Palmer to the first team this season as Riyad Mahrez's understudy, but could a bit of experience and that deft touch of class bolster City's attacking options even more.

Could Manchester City move for Paulo Dybala? IMAGO / AFLOSPORT

Paulo Dybala is available on a free transfer, and reports are suggesting the Juventus forward would lower his wage requests to as low as £100k per week in a bid to secure a move. According to DiMarzio, Dybala would lower his wage demands to £100k per week, with the forward now having lower demands than previously.

Manchester City are about to lose a world class forward in the shape of Raheem Sterling, a world class replacement on a free would be astute business by the club, especially with Dybala's wages being that low.

It will be interesting to see if Manchester City engage, but they could do a lot worse than trying.

