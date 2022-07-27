Darwin Nunez vs Erling Haaland: Who Will Score More This Season?

The Premier League this season will be awaiting the answer to the question currently being poised on everyone's lips. Erling Haaland. Darwin Nunez. Which one of these new young strikers in the league is going to set the place alight. Or will they both set the place alight?

Nunez was unstoppable last season for Benfica, Haaland has been unstoppable for every club he's been at, will they be unstoppable in the Premier League?

Will Nunez score more than Erling Haaland? IMAGO / GEPA pictures

Nunez has already started his Liverpool with four goals in pre-season, all of which came in one half against RB Leipzig.

Erling Haaland scored 12 minutes into his debut against Bayern Munich, and the two are set to face off for the first time on Saturday in the annual Community Shield game.

Statistics

Last season Darwin Nunez had the better conversion rate, and contributed to 30 goals in all competitions in 1988 minutes. Haaland in comparison contributed to 29 goals in 1914 minutes.

In 138 career league matches Erling Haaland has scored 93 goals, and contributed to 25 assists. Darwin Nunez has played 104 league games, and scored 52 goals, contributing to 17 assists.

Haaland has the better goals per game ratio across the players careers with 0.77. In comparison, Nunez goals per game ratio is 0.47.

Erling Haaland started his City career off with a goal. IMAGO / PA Images

Haaland has the better stats, but that may not translate into the Premier League. Nunez had been the subject of criticism so far, and with such a big price tag on the head of a young player, it could be difficult for the Uruguayan.

It will be an interesting battle between both players, and the Premier League is blessed to be able to see two of the world's best young strikers battle it out for the accolade of the league's top scorer.

