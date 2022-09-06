Skip to main content

Data Reveals Erling Haaland Is The Best Goalscorer In Champions League History

Erling Haaland has scored again tonight, and data has revealed the Norwegian is the greatest goal scorer in the history of the Champions League.

Haaland made it 11 for the season tonight for Manchester City for the season, scoring his 24th goal in the competition in just his 20th game.

In data research done recently by mybettingsites.com, it was proven that Erling Haaland is the best goalscorer in Champions League history.

The Manchester City striker has scored 25 goals in his first 20 games, averaging a goal every 63 minutes in the competition. 

Erling Haaland

Erling Haaland is the most prolific goal scorer in Champions League history.

Cristiano Ronaldo, the competitions leading scorer, scored zero goals in his first 20 Champions League games. If Haaland continues playing and scoring at the rate he currently is, he will blow the record to pieces.

The duo tipped to take over from Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo is Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe, and when you compared Haaland's record to Mbappe's in the Champions League, the results are startling.

Kylian Mbappe has an average of a goal every 120 minutes in the competition, compared to Erling Haaland every 63 minutes.

Erling Haaland's goals per minutes ratio is the greatest in the competitions history, which of course makes him the most prolific goal scorer in Champions League history.

He is the first player to score 25 goals in 20 Champions League games, he's also the youngest player to ever do it.

Ruud Van Nistelrooy is his closest competitor, on 110 minutes per goal. The Dutchman scored 16 goals in 1766 minutes compared to Erling Haaland's 25 in 1544 minutes.

There are only 36 players in the competitions history who have scored more goals than Erling Haaland, and he has only played 20 games.

It is scary the potential the striker could reach, but it's been a pleasure to watch so far.

