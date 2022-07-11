‘Door Opens’ for Jack Grealish With Manchester City Transfer Almost Completed According to BBC Pundit

Former England and Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Paul Robinson thinks that Raheem Sterling moving to Chelsea will '"open the door" for Jack Grealish next season.

Robinson, who was speaking to Football Insider believes this is the perfect chance for the £100 million signing to "shine". This comes after an average first season with the Premier League champions after being the star man for Aston Villa previously.

With Manchester City and Chelsea agreeing on a price for Sterling, personal terms have already been agreed, it is only a matter of time before the deal is officially announced and Grealish will get his opportunity.

When asked by Football Insider how significant Sterling’s exit could be for Grealish, Robinson said: “Grealish will play more.

“It opens a door for him in that sense. It will be his time to step up and his time to shine.

“He admitted himself that he found it different, not difficult, but different last year. He was not the main man. Rather than being the main player, he was a cog in a wheel.

“I think he is slowly learning about what Pep Guardiola wants. He is growing into the role.

“Next season will be a big season for him, especially with Raheem Sterling moving on.”

Guardiola will still have plenty of options to choose from on the left-hand side of his attack with Phil Foden, Riyad Mahrez, Bernardo Silva, Oleksandr Zinchenko and new signing Julian Alvarez all being able to fill that position, it's now about Grealish making the most of his chance.

