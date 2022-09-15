Erling Haaland Has Best Minutes Per Goal Ratio In Champions League History

Erling Haaland can't stop scoring in any competition he plays in, but his Champions League goal scoring record is truly something to behold.

The Norwegian has the best goalscoring record in the history of the competition, and his nearest competitor is a long long way away from him.

With 26 goals in 21 appearances, it is scary to think just how good Erling Haaland has performed in the competition since he started playing in it.

Erling Haaland is inevitable at the moment. IMAGO / Pressinphoto

Erling Haaland vs The Rest:

Erling Haaland leads the way, but by how much?

Erling Haaland: Goals: 26 Mins Per Goal: 62.4

Nicola Amoruso: Goals: 9 Mins Per Goal: 98.4

Mario Gomez: Goals: 26 Mins Per Goal: 101.7

Roberto Soldado: Goals: 16 Mins Per Goal: 102.4

Robert Lewandowski: Goals: 89 Mins Per Goal: 103.5

Lionel Messi: Goals: 126 Mins Per Goal: 104.3

The difference is startling, and the potential is borderline terrifying. He has went from strength to strength since signing for Manchester City, and the fact he isn't even near his peak yet is alarming for the other teams in the league.

Manchester City play Kobenhavn next back to back home and away, and the thought process is that Erling Haaland will score a couple of goals against the Danes to make his record look even more impressive than it already is.

The Norwegian is currently the greatest goal scorer the competition has ever seen, can he keep it up?

