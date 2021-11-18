Fantasy Premier League: Gameweek 12 Preview

Welcome back to our weekly guide to all things Fantasy Premier League. Here we consider some good transfers, the best fixtures and Manchester City in FPL.

After a short hiatus from these weekly previews, I’ve decided to give the structure a bit of a shake-up. From here on in I’ll be introducing these articles by discussing a significant topic in the FPL community.

For the sake of transparency, this change comes so I don’t have to pick three key fixtures every gameweek. It gets a bit ambitious when all the naff teams play each other, and stronger sides have tricky fixtures.

I’ll find myself writing some dross about how Dean Smith’s revitalised Norwich side can turn Southampton over. Is Dean Smith a name I associate with re-emerging vitality?

Not really. When I say 'Dean Smith’, I think of a junior minister in the Department for Transport or a butcher from Wolverhampton. So, death to the three fixtures and onwards with the first instalment of these topical pieces.

Here is City Xtra's preview of the upcoming Fantasy Premier League gameweek-

Patience is priceless

You wouldn’t steal a car. You wouldn’t download a pirated movie. You wouldn’t make a transfer before the international break is over. Or would you?

At the start of every international break, a few hundred thousand managers make early transfers, only for the players they’ve brought in to pick up knocks. Southampton's Tino Livramento received 115,000 transfers in only to pick up a yellow flag on the first day of the international break.

Around 28,000 went for Chelsea star Mason Mount, who is now out due to a ‘dental problem’. That either means his wisdom teeth are coming through, or he’s developing cavities as a by-product of desperately wanting to be American.

There were close to 20,000 transfers for Southampton forward Armando Broja, around 13,000 for Liverpool's Sadio Mané and 16,000 for the Reds' skipper Jordan Henderson - all flagged on Sunday.

If you’re part of the 7,000 that brought in Manchester United full-back Luke Shaw, you’ve got more pressing concerns than the one I’m discussing here.

In FPL, patience is priceless. If you can afford to wait, then wait. There’s no rush to bring in the assets you want, particularly if they’re playing tightly-scheduled international games with a bulk of travel to disrupt their recovery routines.

Thankfully, the next break is in four months, so there’s a nice chunk of time before any more acts of managerial terrorism are committed. Now, onto this week’s key fixtures. Rejoice, there’s only two.

Key Fixtures for Gameweek 12

Wolves v West Ham, Saturday 20th November, 3PM [UK]

A global pandemic, a rise in the terror threat level and pork shortages in Dean Smith’s butchers. These are the least of your concerns if you’re a Wolves fan. Their fixture run from GW12 to GW21 is terrible, with West Ham, Liverpool, City and Chelsea in the next seven games.

To be fair, Wolves have managed to find the results that were promised by their performances at the start of the season.

It’s for that reason that popular assets like Raúl Jiménez (£7.7, 9.9%) and Hwang Hee-Chan (£5.8, 12.8%) should receive an extended stay in your teams. Particularly with games against Norwich in GW13 and Burnley in GW14. After which, it might be ideal to get rid.

Tottenham v Leeds, Sunday 21st November, 4:30PM [UK]

The beginning of Antonio Conte’s stewardship over Tottenham was swiftly interrupted by an international break, so we haven’t yet been given the opportunity to fully gauge how his system will take effect.

However, there were some early inclinations in GW11 of how Spurs will set out. Considering Spurs are about to embark on a fanciful fixture run, now is a good time to consider which of their assets are most desirable for our teams.

In Nuno Espirito Santo’s last six matches as Tottenham manager, attacks were prioritised down the flanks, with 38% coming from the left and 33% coming from the right. Only 29% of chances were created centrally.

Under Conte, chance creation from central positions has launched up to 57%. If they continue this way, Harry Kane (£12.2) and Heung-Min Son (£10.3) will thrive and transferring in one of these two for GW12 is essential. Particularly as the majority of chances that Leeds concede come from central positions.

GW11 Review: Manchester United 0-2 Manchester City

I’ve always enjoyed those ‘Inside City’ YouTube videos. Getting a behind the scenes look at what goes on at the club is quite pleasant.

However, the sections of the video where you watch the team train can get a bit tedious, so I’m unsure why they focused on that for a 90-minute training special at Old Trafford. I was hoping for more Micah Richards, but we only got 15 minutes and Joleon Lescott wasn’t even there.

In all seriousness, it was a belting performance from City. Bernardo Silva (£7.1) came up with another goal and is now our highest scoring midfielder in FPL. I’m still uncertain that he’ll consistently bag returns though.

The City asset I do have faith in is Joao Cancelo (£6.5). After another double-digit haul on the road and considering he’s currently got the most touches in the final third amongst all players, he’s worth a transfer if you don’t own him.

GW12 Preview: Manchester City v Everton

Everton are having a rough time with it, with only one win in the last seven. In those last seven games, they’re 17th in the Premier League for big chances conceded and 15th for successful final third passes.

It’s clear the issues are at both ends of the pitch and they’re visibly missing Dominic Calvert-Lewin. 46% of the chances they concede are coming from their right side so players like Joao Cancelo and Phil Foden might be the best bets for GW12.

I’m hopeful City can kick on after the derby win and cancel out these poor performances at the Etihad Stadium. Dropping five points at home to Southampton and Palace are the sort of small margins that can define a league challenge.

The Official City Xtra League

We’re approaching 600 members in the City Xtra League now, which is great to see. Many of the names sitting around the top remain the same. Patrick Stankiewicz and Razvan Dumitru sit in 5th and 4th respectively. Ivan Neo into 2nd place last gameweek.

It’s intensely competitive between 5th and 2nd with only 11pts between the lot. We also have a new leader. Some Chelsea fan called Roy Collins joined the league, already ranked in the top 100. I can’t do anything about this. Just like a coal miner in Thatcher's government, I’m powerless to stop the south infiltrating our pleasant little northern community.

A swathe of red arrows means the last few weeks have been quite disappointing. Following the results in GW9 I sat at 684th. Nonetheless, to be floating around 3,000 in November is still belting. I’ll be a happy man if I’m hereabouts come May.

Regarding transfers, I’m looking to move serial non-performer Demarai Gray (£5.7) out of the team, replacing him for Conor Gallagher (£5.8). The latter’s expected data is good and there’s fixtures to match. I already own Son so with my second free transfer I’m looking towards Sergio Reguilón (£5.0) to double up on Spurs’ fixture turn.

City Xtra: 3 (down from 2)

Man City: 203 (down from 107)

England: 852 (down from 465)

Overall: 3,202 (down from 1,643)

