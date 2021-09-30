Fantasy Premier League: Gameweek Seven Preview

Welcome back to our weekly guide to all things Fantasy Premier League. Here we consider some good transfers, the best fixtures and, Manchester City in FPL.

Three Fixtures for Gameweek Seven

Wolves v Newcastle, Saturday 2nd October, 3PM

It’s another gameweek of targeting the Newcastle defence. Their 13.5 xGC (expected goals conceded) is the worst in the league and a trip to the Molineux Stadium looks to dampen that statistic.

Spare a thought for Steve Bruce - not only is his back line in tatters, but the lorry driver crisis has resulted in a doner kebab shortage. Poor fella must be starving.

To make matters worse for the Newcastle manager, Raúl Jiménez (£7.5) is back in the goals and he’s got a cracking chance to continue that form on Saturday. He's averaging 2.5 shots in the box this season and he’s fifth for key passes.

That’s plenty of output but he’s currently 12.5 points behind the total he should have, as GW6 saw only his first return. Nonetheless, playing against the worst defence in the league is a great opportunity for him to improve on his GW6 score of 8pts.

Burnley v Norwich, Saturday 2nd October, 3PM

When I started writing these articles, I didn’t think that I’d be proposing the transfer in of Chris Wood. Not just for your FPL teams but for City too.

After the trip to Paris, we’ve already amassed four blanks this season. At this point, I’d take anyone up front. Even Wayne Rooney.

A bit of distance from the Mrs will do him good, after all.

Now I’m going to keep this short because there’s no way I’d be talking about Burnley assets on FPL if they weren’t playing Norwich at home. I’m going to say my piece on Chris Wood (£6.8) and swiftly move on.

He’s got the highest goal threat out of anyone in the Burnley team. That includes shots (both on target and in the box), big chances (3) and expected goals (1.85). If anyone is going to put one away against Norwich, it’s him.

Chelsea v Southampton, Saturday 2nd October, 3PM

Despite a 1-0 humbling to both the champions of England and then the champions of match fixing, one can’t disregard Chelsea’s good form up until last weekend. They're about to embark on a run of Premier League fixtures that doesn’t go sour until GW21.

There’s plenty of Chelsea assets to look towards to take advantage of these fixtures. If, like me, you’re not keen to pick their full-backs, who are at risk of rotation, then Antonio Rüdiger (£5.7) is your man. Chelsea have the highest predicted chance of a clean sheet in GW7, at 50%.

Whilst Romelu Lukaku (£11.7) is a cracking option for this gameweek, it’s not necessary to transfer him in if you have (£12.7) Cristiano Ronaldo. They’re both at home with great fixtures and, unless you’re on a wildcard, you don’t need to make this transfer just yet. Particularly as Ronaldo is 1% likelier to score at least one goal. It’s the fine margins that make all the difference.

Manchester City’s GW6 Review, Chelsea 0-1 City

What a fantastic result and what a devastating performance. We were all over Chelsea and were immensely deserving of the three points.

We should have put more goals away though, which will likely be a concurrent theme for this season. Jack Grealish’s return of 3pts could have been higher but it’s encouraging to see him take up the positions he did.

On a positive note, Gabriel Jesus is back amongst the returns as he collected 8pts in GW6. The biggest return of the gameweek came from João Cancelo though. He got an assist, he got a clean sheet and he’s got a head shaped like an Easter Island statue. His 12pt return means he’s now City’s top scoring FPL asset and the highest scoring defender in FPL.

Manchester City’s GW7 Preview, Liverpool v City

If there’s any team that can threaten City’s defensive rigour, it’s Liverpool. Mohamed Salah (£12.6) is enjoying his best ever start to an FPL season and has only blanked once in the first six gameweeks. Nonetheless, we played so well against Chelsea that I remain hopeful of a positive result this Sunday.

As for transfers, the easy picking would be Cancelo. However, I’d like to suggest something a little different. Phil Foden (£7.9) is back from injury and I’ve a sneaky feeling he’s going to explode this season. In the 105 minutes of Premier League football he’s played, he’s already managed 0.46 xG and 0.57 xA, with 4 key passes. He’s currently 0.9% owned, but I suspect he’ll be a hot topic in the FPL community soon enough.

Now this may not be the best fixture to transfer in City assets, but I wouldn’t suggest you sell any that you have, as our fixtures from GW8 are particularly favourable.

We now have more than 470 members in the league and it’s never been more competitive, there’s only 22pts between 1st and 11th placed!

The composition at the top of the table has changed dramatically. Our previous top three of Erik Stenseth, Charlie Millington and Patrick Stankiewicz have moved down to 3rd, 4th and 5th respectively. In 2nd place is Daniel Williams, after scoring a massive 70pts in what was a low scoring gameweek.

In 1st place and the new leader of the City Xtra league is Joel Macdona- I’m not going to write about myself in third person. It’s me. If you’re going to read these articles, it’s ideal for me to have a sprinkle of legitimacy that comes with a good rank.

Someone who is reading them is Jordan, from the City Xtra YouTube channel. He has climbed a massive 44 places to land himself back inside the top 50, or as he calls it, the ‘Big Boy Table’.

Current Ranks and Team Update

My climb to the top of the City Xtra league wasn’t the only green arrow I enjoyed in GW6. I’ve moved up over 10,000 places in my overall rank to now sit well inside the top 5,000 players.

My gameweek score was largely down to captaincy choice. I gave the armband to Michail Antonio (£8.0) and was rewarded with 16pts. This resulted in a 12pt advantage on the many who captained Ronaldo, who unexpectedly blanked.

City Xtra: 1 (up from 5)

Man City: 194 (up from 861)

England: 706 (up from 3,865)

Overall: 2,675 (up from 13,940)

