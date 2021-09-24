Fantasy Premier League: Gameweek Six Preview

Welcome back to our weekly guide of all things Fantasy Premier League. Here we consider some good transfers, the best fixtures, and Manchester City in FPL.

Three Fixtures for Gameweek Six

Leeds v West Ham, Saturday 25th September, 3PM

Leeds United are no longer a football club, they’re an infirmary.

Their defence has more red and yellow injury flags than an African World Cup qualifying group. What’s their plan to nullify a well-rested Michail Antonio? I’m sorry Marcelo Bielsa, but a centre-back pairing of Kalvin Phillips and your translator just won’t do it.

This could be a heavy win for West Ham. Antonio (£7.9) and Benrahma (£6.5) are once again fantastic options for your FPL teams as both could return double figures this weekend.

Manchester United v Aston Villa, Saturday 25th September, 12:30PM

Despite the exciting potential of Antonio this week, he’s not my captain for GW6. My decisions on FPL are very much stat driven, particularly when it comes to deciding where the armband goes.

This week, I’ve gone for Cristiano Ronaldo (£12.7). He’s accumulated 2.76 xG in just two games. Since his return to United, he’s first for many of the meaningful offensive stats. These stats include shots on target (7), shots in the box (12) and expected Siu’s (612). If that isn’t enough, United have a 38% chance of scoring at least three goals this weekend.

If you’re looking for another option, Luke Shaw (£5.5) has also seen a resurgence since Ronaldo’s arrival. He was 19th for crosses in GW1 to GW3. Since GW4 he’s 1st for crosses and 3rd for big chances created. There’s high clean sheet potential in this game too, as Villa have the lowest xG from open play in the league.

Everton v Norwich, Saturday 25th September, 3PM

Norwich are one of the poorest defences in the league and a trip to Goodison Park looks to be a sixth loss in six games. Any of the Everton assets are a safe pick for this gameweek.

Their defenders have a 45% of a clean sheet this weekend, the second highest. There are good options further up the field too. Demarai Gray (£5.8) is in fine form, with three goals and six key passes in his three premier league games for Everton so far.

Interestingly though, every right-sided attacker has managed at least one return when playing Norwich in the Premier League so far. Andros Townsend (£5.4) plays on the right side for Everton. Since his move to the Toffees, he’s had a return to prominence that’s only comparable to the return of his hairline.

Manchester City’s GW5 Review

In the preview for this game in last week’s article, I naively stated they’ll be goals. After recent performances at the Etihad, who could blame me? What followed in this game was a cataclysmic offensive performance with only one shot on target for City.

In terms of FPL though, this wasn't so bad for City defenders. Rúben Dias and Ederson were our highest scorers in GW5, both with 8pts. Ferran Torres (£7.1) didn’t feature in this game and only managed 3pts in GW4, so it may be time to sell.

Manchester City’s GW6 Preview, Saturday 25th September, 12:30PM

Whether it’s squad rotation or the fact that City have had nine different scorers for our ten goals, it’s clear that the attackers at City are not the safest assets to own. No team has conceded fewer big chances or have a better xG conceded than City.

There are two defensive options we can look towards to take advantage of this. Rúben Dias (£6.1) will always be on team sheet and stands out as a safer pick. However, João Cancelo (£6.0) has a greater potential for attacking returns. With Zinchenko flagged there should be no concern for rotation.

The City Xtra League

Since last weeks’ article, we’ve managed over 100 new members, taking the current membership to 436. They’ve joined what is already an immensely competitive league; there’s only eight points between first and fifth.

Erik Stenseth still leads the pack on 407 points, but his previous lead of three points has been reduced to just one by Charlie Millington. The top three remains unchanged from last week as Patrick Stankiewicz seals the top three on 400 points.

Current Ranks and Team Update

I played my wildcard this week. It resulted in me gaining roughly 20pts more than I would’ve got without using it, which saved me from a chunky red arrow.

Some late bench introductions in Livramento and Tierney helped me to 63pts. I’ve experienced some mixed positional changes in the ranks, as seen below. A green arrow in my overall ranking is all I’m ever after though, so it was a good week.

City Xtra: 5 (down from 4)

Man City: 861 (up from 973)

England: 3,865 (down from 3,699)

Overall: 13,940 (up from 14,518)

