Fara Williams Tells BBC Football Focus Who Is the “Better Deal” Between Erling Haaland and Darwin Nunez

The debate will roll on for pundits up and down the country as they try to make their point as to who will be the most important signing f,or Manchester City and Liverpool with both bringing in new strikers during the summer transfer window. 

Former England international Fara Williams, who is Englands most capped player, gave her thoughts on Erling Haaland vs Darwin Nunez on the iconic BBC TV Show. 

“I think Haaland is the better business for City. Absolute bargain, it’s a steal,” she said. “But I actually think in the players that City have let go, Liverpool are in a better position this year than what City are.

“Losing Jesus, Sterling — these are big players, and players that have been consistently doing well at Manchester City. So that’s why I think, that in talking about the strikers, Haaland is by far the better striker and the better deal.

“But when you talk about fitting straight into a team and not having to adapt much, Liverpool have done the better business.”

Haaland_3

The spotlight will be on both Haaland and Nunez throughout the season due to the previous goalscoring record of the Norwegian international across Europe and Nunez due to his transfer fee breaking the Liverpool record. 

Haaland scored 86 goals and 23 assists in 89 games for Borussia Dortmund will certainly be looked at as good business for the Cityzens who have already had one season without the clubs record goalscorer, Sergio Aguero.

Williams' comments were made before the start of the Premier League season where Haaland opened his account for the Champions, which she was also quick to comment on via Twitter. 

It's going to be a battle that everyone following the Premier League will be able to enjoy as the season goes on.

