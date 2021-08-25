FIFA 22: Manchester City Player Ratings Predictions - Goalkeepers and Full-Backs

The latest instalment of the world's most popular sports game franchise is just around the corner- but how will Manchester City's stars be rated this year?

Love it or loathe it, EA Sports' FIFA series is comfortably the top-selling sports video game series in history, so it's no surprise that another edition will be hitting stores on October 1st this year.

One of the most hotly discussed features of every new FIFA is the player ratings, which have been at the centre of many a debate and controversy for over a decade. Players are assigned ratings between 1 and 99 for each attribute, which are used to calculate a single overall (OVR) rating- with last year's highest-rated active player being Lionel Messi (93).

Generally, title-winning teams see plenty of their players receive upgrades from one FIFA to the next, in recognition of good performances. With Manchester City claiming the Premier League trophy last season, we're going to predict the FIFA 22 ratings for the entire first-team squad.

While we're using Ultimate Team cards to illustrate our point, these ratings will also apply to other game modes across FIFA too, although ratings in those modes are a lot more flexible and often look completely different by the end of the season.

In this part we'll be looking at Manchester City's goalkeepers and full-backs to try and guess who's in line for an upgrade (and who might be downgraded) by EA this season...

Ederson - 89 (was 88)

Ederson is coming off the back of a great season, in which he won his second consecutive Premier League Golden Glove and made the PFA Team of the Year.

While few goalkeepers ever see a base card of 90 or higher, we think a small upgrade is in order to bring Ederson level with the likes of Real Madrid's Thibaut Courtois from last year.

Zack Steffen - 77 (was 76)

Most back-up goalkeepers at top clubs receive pretty much the same treatment from EA: a non-rare card in the mid-to-high-70s, and then left untouched for the rest of the game cycle.

Don't expect a major boost for Manchester City's American shot-stopper, but he did raise his profile enough last season to be deserving of a minor upgrade.

Scott Carson - 67 (was 70)

It's hard to predict exactly what EA will do with Scott Carson, because it's fairly rare to find a player who stays almost permanently in the stands by design.

I don't think the downgrade will be too harsh on Scott Carson. If he does drop below 65, though, he'll become a Bronze card, which could have a big impact on his price in FIFA Ultimate Team.

Kyle Walker - 86 (was 85)

Regular FIFA players will know that a card rated 86 or above is a 'walkout', meaning that an animation of the player walking onto the screen is played when they are found in a pack.

While it used to be rare for full-backs to get such a prestigious status, that's not the case anymore, and we think Kyle Walker's performances last season (and at the European Championships) will be enough to earn him an upgrade by one OVR - the same rating as someone like Barcelona's Jordi Alba or Real Madrid's Dani Carvajal.

Joao Cancelo - 85 (was 83)

This is where things get a bit tricky, because even though many would argue that Joao Cancelo was better than Kyle Walker last season, he started last year's FIFA with a rating of just 83.

Clearly an upgrade is on the cards for the Portuguese defender, but we don't expect him to go straight from 83 to 86 in one season. Cancelo was named in the PFA Team of the Year last campaign.

Oleksandr Zinchenko - 82 (was 80)

It's about time Oleksandr Zinchenko got a rating that properly reflects how big a part of Pep Guardiola's side he's become, and we're thinking this will be his year after starting the Champions League final and scoring in the European Championships.

An 82 rating would put him on par with names like Marcel Halstenberg and Sergio Reguilon, which feels fair.

Benjamin Mendy - 79 (was 81)

It's more than likely that Benjamin Mendy will be hit with a sizeable downgrade in FIFA 22 after some dodgy performances and long spells on the bench last season.

His status as a rare card may be under threat as a result...

Do you agree with our predictions? Let us know what you think!

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra