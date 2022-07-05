Skip to main content

Former England Goalkeeper Says Manchester City 'Massively Overpaid' for Dutch Defender Nathan Ake

Nathan Ake has struggled for game time since his £40.8 million move from AFC Bournemouth back in 2020 with the possibility of the defender moving on increasing in recent weeks. 

The Dutch international has found himself behind John Stones, Ruben Dias and Aymeric Laporte in the pecking order along with having some injury problems which has contributed to him not having the effect Pep Guardiola desired. 

Ake vs Brentford Away

The 27-year-old's former club, Chelsea, are one of the teams rumoured to be interested in Ake, something which has surprised former England goalkeeper Paul Robinson

Robinson told Football Insider: “It would be a great piece of business if Man City can get back the money they paid for him. They saw something in him but I think they massively overpaid.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Nathan Ake in action for Manchester City

“I would be surprised if City sells to Chelsea though, one of their rivals. Chelsea will be trying to win the Premier League next season. If you are looking at a top-class player, you wouldn’t sell. They obviously do not see selling to Chelsea as a threat. It says a lot about what they think about the player.

“Ake did well when he played last year but he is a bit-part player. He is not going to start regularly at centre-half. He is not going to fork the backbone of your defence every week.

“I was surprised when City signed him and I would be surprised if Chelsea signed him.”

Read More Manchester City Coverage:

Lewis Fiorini
Transfer Rumours

Report: Eredivisie Side SC Heerenveen Have An Interest In Manchester City's Lewis Fiorini

By Elliot Thompson22 minutes ago
imago0040729153h
Transfer Rumours

Report: Barcelona Manager Xavi Will Only Allow Frenkie De Jong To Leave If Bernardo Silva Replaces Him

By Dylan Mcbennett29 minutes ago
Julian Alvarez of River Plate in action during the 2022 Copa de la Liga
News

Julian Alvarez Named In River Plate Squad For His Last Game Before He Joins Manchester City

By Elliot Thompson1 hour ago
Romeo Lavia
Transfer Rumours

Report: 'Here We Go'- Fabrizio Romano Says Romeo Lavia's Transfer To Southampton Is Done

By Jake Mahon1 hour ago
imago1012645609h
News

Official: Five Manchester City Games To Be Broadcast In UK In August And September

By Jake Mahon4 hours ago
Pep Guardiola looks frustrated at his team during Champions League last-16 tie
News

Official: Manchester City Confirm Two Changes To Pep Guardiola's Backroom Staff

By Jake Mahon7 hours ago
Nathan Ake
Transfer Rumours

Report: Manchester City Set Asking Price For Nathan Ake Amid Chelsea Interest

By Jake Mahon8 hours ago
Neymar and Diego Rosa
Transfer Rumours

Report: Manchester City Midfielder Diego Rosa Set To Sign For Portuguese Club Vizela On Loan

By Dylan Mcbennett8 hours ago