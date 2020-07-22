Here's why Kevin de Bruyne should be the first Manchester City player to win the PFA Player of the Year

It’s 2012. Manchester City have won their first English league title in 44 years, and have done so in the most dramatic of circumstances. Two goals in added time of a final day showdown against QPR have lifted the blues to finish above their fierce rivals United on goal difference. City captain Vincent Kompany and playmaker David Silva miss out on the PFA Player of the Year award to Arsenal’s Robin van Persie.

It’s 2014. Manchester City have won their second Premier League title in three years, once again making a remarkable comeback to turn around a seemingly insurmountable deficit, this time to Liverpool. Yaya Touré is the driving force of City’s win, becoming the first midfielder since Chelsea's Frank Lampard to score 20 league goals in a season. Yet, Luis Suárez of Liverpool is awarded the accolade of PFA Player of the Year.

It’s 2015. A somewhat bedraggled and unmotivated Manchester City have finished as runners up in the Premier League to a José Mourinho-inspired Chelsea side. Sergio Agüero wins the Golden Boot with 26 league goals, but Eden Hazard beats him to the PFA Player of the Year award.

It’s 2018. Pep Guardiola has got his Manchester City side firing, and they have won the league with a record 100 points. Kevin de Bruyne is the midfield maestro, orchestrating City’s beautiful play, but he loses out to Mohamed Salah of Liverpool in the PFA Player of the Year award.

(Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)

It’s 2019. Manchester City have done it again, winning back-to-back Premier League titles. The club needed to win a phenomenal 14 consecutive games at the end of the season to achieve this. Bernardo Silva and Raheem Sterling are the stars of the show, but the PFA Player of the Year is from the runners-up, namely Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk.

It’s 2020. Liverpool have finally won their first Premier League title, and have done so by a comfortable margin ahead of second placed Manchester City. Kevin de Bruyne is once again fully fit and leading the Blues. He is the best player in the Premier League. And he deserves to win the PFA Player of the Year award.

In truth, there has been little difference in quality between de Bruyne’s campaign this year and his showing in 2017/18. He’s a few years older, yes, but that trademark whipped ball, the powerful running, the electric nature of his play all remain the same. However, there are two key differences which could prove key to the Belgian’s claim to the top prize this time around; the fact that he might yet break a record that’s more than 15 years old, and that there is not one outstanding competitor close to him.

First, the record. At the time of writing, de Bruyne has amassed 18 Premier League assists, three away from breaking Thierry Henry’s record of 20 from the 2002/03 season. This signifies just how outstanding a creative season it has been for the 29-year-old, who as well as having the most assists in the league, also has the most big chances created, most through balls and the most total goal contributions, with his 11 goals representing the best return of his Premier League career. Manchester City have been almost worryingly dependant on the playmaker, whose goals and assists subtracted would leave City on just 63 points, 12 worse off than they are in reality and level with 3rd placed Chelsea. Both statistically and aesthetically, de Bruyne has had an exemplary season.

So who could possibly stand against him in the race to be crowned Player of the Year?

(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

With Liverpool romping home to their first title win in 30 years, social media seems to have decided that, due to the emphatic nature of their triumph, that the Player of the Year has to have come from the red half of Merseyside. Numerous members of the Liverpool squad have been tipped to challenge for the award, with the most frequently suggested options seeming to be last year’s winner Virgil van Dijk, captain Jordan Henderson or winger Sadio Mané.

Now, whilst all three of these options are undoubtedly top players, they each have their shortcomings when it comes to their claims to be the best. Van Dijk, it is widely accepted, has not had as strong a campaign as he did the season prior, and whilst that is not a sufficient reason to rule him out of the running on its own, the Dutchman is a player who is all about style. He oozes class, and therefore a drop in performance levels not only has an impact on the solidity of Liverpool as a unit, but also to van Dijk’s reputation.

Around Christmas time, when Liverpool’s title win began to gain an air of inevitability and when the side's performances arguably peaked, Kopite’s attentions began to turn to what lay beyond their first league triumph since 1990. Many fans chose to open debates over who the Player of the Year might be. And somehow, despite all reasonable logic standing in the way, despite a plethora of options to choose from they managed to convince themselves, and even other sets of fans, that Jordan Henderson was an acceptable candidate.

This is not to say that the Englishman is not a talented player; he most certainly is, and his development into an all-action midfielder in a season where he has brilliantly captained Liverpool to the title should not be ignored. But simply getting better than you were before and being the captain of the best team does not entitle you to an award given out to the best player in the country.

(Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

In any case, Henderson’s contribution to Liverpool’s system is not as crucial as many “top reds” would have you believe. The 30-year-old’s role in the team is, put simply, to run around the pitch and give the ball to players who are better than him. Liverpool’s creativity comes from their fullbacks. Their defensive presence comes from their central defenders and Fabinho. Their pressing and ball progression comes from Roberto Firmino and their goalscoring prowess comes from their wingers. So yes, whilst Henderson technically allows the players around him to flourish, all that he needs to be able to do so is a basic skillset and big pair of lungs.

Outside of the champions, there are very few players who could be considered to be in with a shout at the award. Leicester’s Jamie Vardy is likely to end up the top scorer this season, but a long stretch of indifferent form which saw the 33-year-old go six games without a goal at the start of 2020, a dry spell which coincided with his team’s own downturn in fortunes, stopped him from reaching truly great heights. Long runs of poor form or injury would probably knock Raheem Sterling, Marcus Rashford, Alisson Becker, Harry Kane and, god forbid, Adama Traoré out of contention, leaving the likely recipients either de Bruyne or one of the Liverpool lads.

We can only hope that an entire season of having to cope with the brilliantly fizzed crosses, the perfectly weighted through balls, the thunderbolts from out of the blue and the generally excellent standard of Kevin de Bruyne’s all-round play have left an impression on Premier League players, and that the votes they cast recognise arguably the greatest season a Manchester City player has ever had. He might not have won the league, but he’s undoubtedly been the best player in the damn thing.

