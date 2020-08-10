How will Man City alter their transfer plans with contract rebel nearing exit door?

After the news from a recent Pep Guardiola press conference that Eric Garcia will not be renewing his current Manchester City contract, a move back to former club Barcelona is now imminent, but only if Barcelona meet City's €23M valuation of the player.

Reports previously claimed that the youngster had been offered a bumper new contract, in an attempt to convince the Spaniard to stay at the Etihad Stadium amidst strong interest from his boyhood club - however, that contract has since been officially rejected.

Pep Guardiola’s men were desperate to tie the defender down to a new deal, after a string of quality performances alongside Aymeric Laporte, with Guardiola reportedly ‘counting on him’ to be a vital member of his new-look Manchester City defence next season.

The two clubs have not yet discussed a fee for the defender, but reports suggest that Eric Garcia will not leave Manchester City this summer unless his transfer valuation of €23M (plus added variables) is met by Barcelona.

So, with Eric Garcia apparently crucial to Pep Guardiola's plans next season, how might this affect Manchester City's ongoing defensive rebuild? City Xtra takes a look...

-----

To sell, or not to sell?

Firstly, it is important to establish that - should Eric Garcia be as crucial to Pep's plans as suggested - there is no need to sell. Manchester City could very well continue with their current transfer strategy this summer - keeping Garcia, and letting him leave for free next year.

However, this seems highly illogical. If a deal for Napoli centre-back Kalidou Koulibaly is completed - or failing that, a move for a viable alternative such as Diego Carlos - Garcia's role next season would be that of a back-up option. The signing of Nathan Ake means that he would probably become fourth choice, presuming that both John Stones and Nicolas Otamendi leave, and that Garcia is rated above Fernandinho. Surely Manchester City will look to cash in this summer while they can.

How will this alter their transfer plans?

One thing that we can almost definitely rule out, is Manchester City entering the market for an Eric Garcia replacement this summer, with substantial investment already being made in that area in the form of Nathan Ake and potentially Kalidou Koulibaly - who is expected to cost in excess of £65M alone.

If Garcia does leave, Pep Guardiola will most probably look to make the most of the talent he has at his disposal, with Fernandinho able to provide more than adequate cover, as he has done in large parts of this season. Despite this, should a deal for Koulibaly continue to stall, do not be surprised to see one of Nicolas Otamendi or John Stones remain at the club, in case of a Jorginho-like collapse in negotiations.

Manchester City will certainly not want to be left short-changed in allowing both Stones and Otamendi to go without getting a deal for a marquee centre-back over the line, leaving them with just Laporte and Ake entering the new season.

Promote further youth?

Another potential option Manchester City may choose to explore is promoting a player from the existing crop of youth talent to replace Garcia - with Fernandinho only being used as a last resort, allowing him to be Pep Guardiola's main cover for Rodri.

The two names that immediately spring to mind are Taylor Harwood-Bellis (18), and Tosin Adarabioyo (22). Presumably the latter would be a much more suitable fit for the role, with the former still very young and raw. Adarabioyo impressed on loan at Blackburn Rovers last season, and his stellar campaign in the Championship has led to a few Premier League suitors.

Everton have been reportedly interested in Adarabioyo, while a loan move to Marcelo Bielsa's Leeds United has also been rumoured for the 22-year-old. It is likely that he will spend a few weeks with the squad before a decision is made on where is best for him to continue his development.

Harwood-Bellis will presumably continue his development within the CFA, gaining valuable minutes in the early stages of the domestic cup.

Realistically, there is little to no chance that Garcia’s contract situation will complicate City’s plans to recruit another top-class centre-back, but it may well give Pep Guardiola a decision to make about the future of John Stones, whose services could be required in a backup role next season. The 26-year-old was recently linked with moves to Arsenal and Chelsea for around £20M, with many now unsure that City should sell.

Simply, City have three realistic options: Keep Garcia, Keep Stones, or sell both and promote Adarabioyo. Whatever they decide to do, they should act quickly, with Adarabioyo's contract up in 2021, and John Stones' set to expire in 2022.

-----

