Is the Premier League Title Race Over? - A Week in the City

As things start to get tight between Manchester City and Liverpool at the top of the Premier League table, City Xtra's Joe Butterfield asks the question - is the title race over?

Back in the distant past, some time in December, I tweeted the following:

It’s a tweet which has come back to bite me on multiple occasions as Manchester City have dropped points and Liverpool now find themselves virtually neck-and-neck with Pep Guardiola's side going into the crunch time of the season.

Of course, in reality the simple fact is that Twitter is not something to be taken too seriously and me brashly claiming that the league is done in December, though rooted somewhat in my own opinion at the time, is an exaggeration of how strongly I feel about that opinion. But, alas, this is Twitter, where everything is serious all of the time.

So, here we stand. Going into the final international break of the season, we’re a solitary point ahead of Liverpool. Was this always possible? Well, obviously it was, otherwise we wouldn’t be here. Was it likely? Absolutely not.

Going into the halfway point of the season, with City and Liverpool having seen out half the season (with Liverpool’s two games in hand still to come, of course), there was a 12 point gap at the top of the table. Now it’s easy in hindsight to say that this was always effectively a six point gap because Liverpool could very easily win them, but their form at the time (and in the first half of the season) had not suggested that they were going to go on the incredible winning streak which has clawed back a point’s difference.

With nine games to go, both City and Liverpool find themselves in a situation where they will feel in control of their own destiny. Win all of their remaining games and the title is theirs.

So, where’s my confidence right now? Is the league still wrapped up? Let’s get into that…

I’ll start with the obvious concession. Manchester City are in pretty shoddy form right now. I’m seeing a lot of, “Only seven points dropped since October” talk, but that’s not quite the most accurate picture of the situation. A more realistic version of events is that they’ve dropped seven points in two months. An even more damning version of events is that they’ve dropped seven points in seven games.

It’s easy to take things right back to the start of our winning run and go, “See, no points dropped since then!” but then that doesn’t really accurately reflect just how (relatively) sharp the drop in form has been over the last couple of months.

Dropping points itself isn’t an issue. I expected Manchester City to drop points in the latter half of the season, how could you not in the Premier League? It’s the manner in which you drop them.

Southampton saw City tactically dealt with by Ralph Hasenhuttl, not for the first time, and clawing back a 1-0 deficit to take a draw - not the most egregious points dropped we’ve ever seen, but frustrating nonetheless.

IMAGO / PA Images Spurs saw a pathetically poor defensive display in which we conceded three goals for the first time all season, including having what can only be described as complacency to immediately allow Harry Kane to score an entirely uncontested header in the final minute of the game after seemingly snatching a draw from the jaws of defeat. IMAGO / PA Images Crystal Palace saw a display which, despite an almost total dominance over the game, still saw City concede three or four opportunities for the Eagles to take the lead and Manchester City ultimately not take a goal of their own. IMAGO / Colorsport Certain players are not in the best of form. Aymeric Laporte, Rodri and Joao Cancelo, whether it be due to fatigue or whatever else, are not having the best of times right now. There is obviously still huge quality in all three, and when we’re talking about players being off form we’re really talking about a 5-10% dip in performance, however at this level and with the stakes as high as they are, it can often be difficult to account for just one of these players having a dip like that given the roles they play, let alone all three.

Look across to Merseyside, however, and they’re in a vein of form which is enviable. Are they getting some good fortune? Absolutely, I feel like every game I’ve watched them this season I’ve seen their defence be breached on multiple occasions, only for some braindead decision making from their opposition or Alisson pulling a save out of his arse (not that there’s anything wrong with one of your players doing their job). However, they’re crucially putting the ball in the back of the net going the other way.

Whilst it’s felt like they were carried by Mohamed Salah for a lot of their games in terms of goalscoring, Sadio Mane and Diogo Jota are now starting to pick up some of the slack and chip in with some goals of their own, whilst the arrival of Luis Diaz in January has helped refresh that front line. As far as their current form is concerned, I’m pretty confident that the only game they’ve got a realistic chance of losing between now and the end of the season is the one at the Etihad.

IMAGO / PA Images Do I back us to win the game at the Etihad? Strangely, yes. I absolutely do. No matter what our performance levels have been like around the games against the bigger sides, we’ve always turned up and put in some of our best performances against said big sides. I would happily see us play the likes of Chelsea, United, Arsenal and Liverpool on a weekly basis as it feels like this is when the squad brings their top levels. However, it’s the other games where I see potential complications. As seen in the points dropped this season, it’s the teams City are expected to beat like Palace, Southampton and Spurs where they’ve slipped up. The top teams haven’t really proved an issue so far and, should City get another draw against Liverpool, they remain in the driving seat. IMAGO / Colorsport City’s squad is stacked with talent, though it’s difficult to really say how much of it is trusted in this final run in of the season. The likes of Gabriel Jesus, Nathan Ake and Oleksandr Zinchenko, despite players in their respective positions struggling (or not existing, in the case of Jesus), not being able to get a game says everything about the level of trust Pep Guardiola has in them when it really matters. IMAGO / Sportimage

We’re currently running on a squad of about 13-14 players who are actually being used which, considering that we’re entering a couple of months where we’ll be playing every three days basically every week, is probably going to have to change.

Having said all of this, City haven’t got a track record of buckling under the pressure of a title race. It’s usually when the stakes are at their highest, as they are now, that City come alive, over multiple teams over the last ten years. It’s hard to doubt this team when it comes to the crunch, whereas Liverpool have still yet to prove themselves in this kind of title race.

So is the title race done? Yeah, obviously. What are you worried about?

