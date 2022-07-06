Joleon Lescott Expecting Big Things From Manchester City

Joleon Lescott talked positively about the upcoming season as a guest on a podcast hosted by Joe Prince-Wright on NBC Sports.

Former England defender got around to talking all things City including the recent transfer of Kalvin Phillips.

"It just gets better and better every year again one of the most exciting players in a generation in (Erling) Haaland and one of the premier league's brightest talents in Kalvin Phillips.

The Manchester City ambassador added "if they continue to improve the squad the only bodes well for the future"

IMAGO / NTB

The England U21s coach continued "In terms of his talent is that he looks exceptional" when asked about the Norweigan striker.

"I think he enjoys the physical battle which helps especially when coming to the Premier League.

"We know he can perform in the Champions league so that shouldn't be as big a worry. Sounds strange to say that you probably adapt to the Champions league faster because he's used to that competition.

"But in regards to Premier League, he seems more than capable. I was very impressed when Dortmund faced Man City a couple of seasons ago and he held his own physically which was pretty impressive"

"When you talking about top players and top performers you try and nullify their supply. They are great players able to produce moments out of nothing.

"Players like that get frustrated when they don't get opportunities so if you could restrict their opportunities, that adds to the frustration and it tends to lead to a better outcome for the defenders.

"But with the players at City's disposal, it's going to be hard to nullify that supply line"

Read More Manchester City Coverage: