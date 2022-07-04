Kalvin Phillips Tells ManCity.com: City Move Can Take My Game to a New Level

It's not often in a career you get the chance to be coached by Marcelo Bielsa and Pep Guardiola, but that is what is about to happen for Manchester City's new signing, Kalvin Phillips.

The midfielder joins the Club from Leeds United, signing a deal which will keep him at the Etihad Stadium until 2028.

“It’s one of the main reasons I wanted to come to City, to improve my game in loads of different ways,” Phillips told mancity.com.

“It’s hard for me to say right now how I’m going to play a role in the team because it’s very difficult to come into a team of eighteen superstars."

Phillips started each of England’s matches at last summer’s European Championships as they reached a major final for the first time in 55 years and has been part of Gareth Southgate's plans going into the Qatar World Cup.

The 26-year-old believes he is perfectly equipped to handle the pressures of both the Champions League and any potential title race at his new Club.

“I did play in the Euros final and to be honest the nerves didn’t really hit me when I was playing it, it was more after that how big the game was.

“I’m looking forward to just getting to know the boys and getting my feet firmly on the ground and work from there.

“I deal very well with situations like that, I think I’m pretty suited to playing big games.

“I’ve not experienced many of them but hopefully this season I will do.”

