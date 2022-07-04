Skip to main content

Kalvin Phillips Tells ManCity.com: City Move Can Take My Game to a New Level

It's not often in a career you get the chance to be coached by Marcelo Bielsa and Pep Guardiola, but that is what is about to happen for Manchester City's new signing, Kalvin Phillips. 

The midfielder joins the Club from Leeds United, signing a deal which will keep him at the Etihad Stadium until 2028.

“It’s one of the main reasons I wanted to come to City, to improve my game in loads of different ways,” Phillips told mancity.com.

“It’s hard for me to say right now how I’m going to play a role in the team because it’s very difficult to come into a team of eighteen superstars."

Phillips started each of England’s matches at last summer’s European Championships as they reached a major final for the first time in 55 years and has been part of Gareth Southgate's plans going into the Qatar World Cup.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The 26-year-old believes he is perfectly equipped to handle the pressures of both the Champions League and any potential title race at his new Club.

“I did play in the Euros final and to be honest the nerves didn’t really hit me when I was playing it, it was more after that how big the game was.

“I’m looking forward to just getting to know the boys and getting my feet firmly on the ground and work from there.

“I deal very well with situations like that, I think I’m pretty suited to playing big games.

“I’ve not experienced many of them but hopefully this season I will do.”

Read More Manchester City Coverage:

Serge Gnabry in action for Germany
Transfer Rumours

Report: Manchester City Send Scouts To Watch Bayern Munich Winger Serge Gnabry Amid Rumors

By Dylan Mcbennett6 hours ago
Kalvin Phillips in action for England
News

Manchester City Confirm the Signing of Kalvin Phillips From Leeds United

By Matt Skinner6 hours ago
Gabriel Jesus to depart Manchester City
News

Report: Gabriel Jesus' Transfer From Manchester City to Arsenal Confirmed

By Matt Skinner7 hours ago
imago1012079725h
Transfer Rumours

Report: Manchester Rivals Set to Battel Over Bayern Munich Winger Serge Gnabry

By Matt Skinner7 hours ago
Marc Cucurella in action
Transfer Rumours

Report: Manchester City Need To Sell Before They Can Agree A Deal For Marc Cucurella

By Elliot Thompson13 hours ago
Mahrez vs Utd Home
News

Report: Winger Riyad Mahrez Awaiting For Manchester City Contract Proposal

By Elliot Thompson14 hours ago
Romeo Lavia
Transfer Rumours

Report: Fabrizio Romano Confirms Romeo Lavia To Southampton Is A Done Deal

By Elliot Thompson16 hours ago
Bernardo vs Everton Away 2
Transfer Rumours

Report: Bernardo Silva Instructs Jorge Mendes to Seal Barcelona Switch

By Matt Skinner18 hours ago