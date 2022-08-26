Last Time Out: Manchester City Fall to Crystal Palace Double at the Etihad Stadium

The last time Manchester City played Crystal Palace at the Etihad Stadium in the Premier League saw the defending champions defeated after being reduced to ten men.

It was a game to forget for many, including Aymeric Laporte who got sent off just before halftime with VAR confirming the decision.

Not to go unnoticed but this was Pep Guardiola's 200th Premier League match in charge of Manchester City but his opposite number, Patrick Vieira, in his first return to the Etihad Stadium, walked away with the victory.

Referee Andre Marriner had no hesitation in showing the Manchester City centre-back a red card for a clumsy challenge on Wilfred Zaha after Odsonne Edouard flicked on from a Crystal Palace goal kick.

Marriner deemed it to be denying an obvious goalscoring opportunity and Laporte made his way down the tunnel after a torrid first half.

Zaha was in the thick of the action all game, opening the scoring in the sixth minute after Chelsea loanee Conor Gallagher won the ball from Laporte who played in the Ivory Coast striker who placed the ball in the far bottom corner past Ederson.

The defending champions did have the ball in the net, with Gabriel Jesus looking like the man that had pulled Manchester City level but after a VAR check, it had been chalked off due to Phil Foden straying offside in the build-up.

Crystal Palace confirmed all three points in the 88th minute after a slick passing move between Gallagher, Zaha and Michael Olise which ended with Man Of The Match Gallagher getting a shot away and past Ederson off the right-hand post.

The lineup for both teams that day

Manchester City: Ederson, Walker, Dias, Laporte, Cancelo, De Bruyne, Rodri, Silva, Jesus, Foden, Grealish. Subs: Stones, Ake, Sterling, Gundogan, Zinchenko, Steffan, Fernandinho, Mahrez, Palmer.

Crystal Palace: Guaita, Ward, Andersen, Guehi, Mitchell, Gallagher, Kouyate, McArthur, Ayew, Zaha, Edouard. Subs: Butland, Milivojevic, Tomkins, Olise, Mateta, Schlupp, Clyne, Benteke, Kelly.

Referee: Andre Marriner

