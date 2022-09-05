Last Time Out: Sevilla vs Manchester City

You have to go back to 2015 for the last time Manchester City played Sevilla in the Champions League, and that was the only meeting between the two clubs in competitive football.

Sevilla made the trip to the Etihad Stadium on 21st October 2015 under the management of Unai Emery, looking to go past the quarter-final stage in the competition for the first time, something they still have failed to achieve.

Manuel Pellegrini was also looking to put his stamp on the Champions League. He got off to the perfect start with a 2-1 victory courtesy of an own goal from Adil Rami levelling the game and a late Kevin De Bruyne strike after Yevgen Konoplyanka had given the visitors the lead.

Manchester City: Joe Hart; Pablo Zabaleta, Nicolás Otamendi, Eliaquim Mangala, Bakary Sagna; Yaya Touré, Fernandinho; Jesús Navas, Kevin De Bruyne, Raheem Sterling; Wilfred Bony.

Subs: Willy Caballero, Aleksandar Kolarov, Vincent Kompany, Martin Demichelis, Fernando, Geroge Glendon, Brandon Barker

Sevilla: Sergio Rico; Coke, Adil Rami, Thimothée Kolodziejczak, Benoît Trémoulinas; Vincente Iborra, Grzegorz Krychowiak; Vitolo, Éver Banega, Yevgen Konoplyanka; Kévin Gameiro.

Subs: David Soria, Michael Krohn-Dehli, Reyes, Steven N’Zonzi, Marco Andreolli, Fernando Llorente, Mariano Ferreira.

Referee: Bas Nijhuis

Sevilla vs Manchester City - 3rd November 2015

The return fixture happened only two weeks later, with City coming out victorious again thanks to first-half goals from Raheem Sterling, Fernandinho and Wilfried Bony; Sevilla got one back through Benoît Trémoulinas.

Sevilla: Sergio Rico, Coke, Adil Rami, Thimothée Kolodziejczak, Benoît Tremoulinas, Vincente Iborra, Grzegorz Krychowiak, Vitolo, Éver Banega, Yevgen Konoplyanka, Fernando Llorente.

Subs: David Soria, Michael Krohn-Dehli, Reyes, Ciro Immobile, Steven N’Zonzi, Sergio Escudero, Mariano Ferreira.

Manchester City: Joe Hart, Bakary Sagna, Vincent Kompany, Nicolás Otamendi, Aleksandar Kolarov, Fernando, Yaya Touré, Fernandinho, Jesus Navas, Raheem Sterling, Wilfried Bony.

Subs: Willy Caballero, Kevin De Bruyne, Fabian Delph, Eliaquim Mangala, Gaël Clichy, Martín Demichelis, Brandon Barker.

Referee: Kim Thomas Haglund



