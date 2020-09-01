Lionel Messi – The Impossible Dream

For such a massive lover of football, I really don’t watch much of it. But there are games I always clear my diary for – the nights Lionel Messi graces the European stage. I sometimes wonder how it’s possible to have such a natural talent for a certain thing. I mean I’m probably world class when it comes to procrastinating, but Messi takes that to a whole new meaning when he plays football. I’m not one for clichés but it really is edge of your seat stuff.

So, how did we get to this point? And by that I assume everyone’s heard the ground-breaking news that after nearly two decades of brilliance, Lionel Messi has asked to leave Barcelona. Since then, all signs have led to the Argentine joining none other than *gulps* 'Little Citeh'.

The reason I’m writing this is in response to an article I saw by EuroSport last week, basically saying joining Manchester City wouldn’t guarantee the European success Messi craves – fair point. But in a bizarre comment later in the article, it compared Rivaldo, Ronaldinho and Maradona at Barcelona, with Antoine Sibierski and Garry Flitcroft at Manchester City. The context behind this is if he were to join, he’d be inheriting the #10 shirt from two very mediocre players, rather than the three generational talents that came before him at Barca. What they conveniently left out was the past three #10’s at City were not the two previously mentioned - Robinho, Edin Dzeko and Sergio Agüero.

Even ignoring the first two, taking the #10 shirt from Agüero would be a huge deal. His goal vs QPR is played over and over again, year on year, and even non-football fans recognise the high-pitched sound of Martin Tyler screaming “AGÜEROOOOOO”. Not even mentioning the fact he’s the highest scoring foreign player in the Premier League, or the fact he’s got the most hat-tricks. Honestly, I could go on and on...

I've seen a lot of fans in the past few days questioning wherever moving for Messi is correct given the way we normally do business. My answer is the same as most - "But it's Messi". However, looking at it financially, it has it's positives and negatives. First of all, take my example; a few years ago I flew out to Barcelona and stayed over the weekend to watch their game against Espanyol - a local derby. I went to go and watch Lionel Messi and he didn't disappoint. I mean look at this goal, it's just ridiculous.

Can you imagine the amount of revenue from people all over the world - just like I did - who'd come and watch one of the greatest of all time ply his trade in England. Not to mention shirt sales, merchandise and advertising that comes with a signing of his calibre.

There also however, can be a few negatives. The major one for me is wages, more particularly the incredible wage structure we've maintained whilst the team over in Trafford have crumbled. Now, it's expected Messi would be City's highest paid player, but probably short of the £1 million a week he's paid at Barcelona. Could that mean players like Kevin De Bruyne and Raheem Sterling, our best performers, would demand higher wages? Look what the signing of Alexis Sanchez did for Manchester United; players like Paul Pogba became extremely unhappy. I'm sure the club would want to avoid a similar scenario.

The other problem is places in the team. Now obviously Messi plays no matter what. But what about the rest of the squad? Battling for the front three positions, we'd have Raheem Sterling, Lionel Messi, Riyad Mahrez, Ferran Torres, Bernardo Silva, Gabriel Jesus and Sergio Agüero. Unless Pep plays five up-front (which I don't put past him at this point) then it's impossible to keep them all happy. People have been saying including Gabriel Jesus in a deal could be beneficial, but I think it's unfair on the Brazilian, who has shown real signs of promise, to be discarded so easily. Riyad Mahrez has also been mentioned, but nothing concrete has emerged.

But I think after all this, the joy of watching the greatest player of all time play for your club would override any sort of logical thinking. Look, I think it's more likely Messi stays, but it's okay to dream isn't it? Even if it's an impossible dream.

