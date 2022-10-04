Loan Watch: City's Best Performers To Keep An Eye On

Manchester City's academy is bursting with talented prospects and exciting future stars but getting minutes with Pep Guardiola's first team is getting increasingly harder, leading to more and more youngsters testing themselves on loan.

The number of loan moves is difficult for any supporter to keep track of, so here is an article to help you with that, focusing on Man City's best loan performers so far.

Name: James McAtee

Age: 19

Club: Sheffield United

There is no denying James McAtee is one of City's most exciting youngsters, maybe the most promising since Phil Foden broke into the first team.

Following a stellar season in the Premier League 2 in the 2021/22 campaign, McAtee joined Championship side Sheffield United during the summer.

The 19-year-old brought the youth league to life, bagging 18 goals and seven assists in 23 appearances from midfield. Although the youngster is yet to make a goal contribution for the Blades, he is more than impressing the fanbase and experienced players at the club.

McAtee joined Tommy Doyle in the move down to the Midlands and are both still attempting to settle into life at their new club.

Despite the slow start for McAtee, it sounds as though he has impressed his teammates, with Ollie Norwood praising the young midfielder: “His technical ability, the positions he picks up, his touch… he's a very, very gifted footballer and I think throughout the season everyone will see that.

"It's just getting up to the physicality at times.

"It's tough, it's a tough division and teams aren't going to give you the time to play. It's a lot different but he's learning and it'll be a good thing for him, being here."

Name: Taylor Harwood-Bellis

Age: 20

Club: Burnley

Taylor Harwood-Bellis was drafted into the Burnley squad by former Cityzen Vincent Kompany and has been highly impressive since his move to the Championship club.

The 20-year-old has not missed a single minute in the league, starting all 11 games for the Clarets, scoring one goal and assisting another.

With eight appearances under Guardiola already, it could only be a matter of time until Harwood-Bellis is trusted to compete at the highest level but the central defender made it very clear that the signing of Akanji from Borussia Dortmund in the summer affected his confidence.

Also, Harwood-Bellis' two most recent appearances for England U21s further the point that the defender could be a future player in City's starting lineup and shows how much the 20-year-old is growing.

Name: Callum Doyle

Age: 19

Club: Coventry City

Following a breakout spell at Sunderland last season, Callum Doyle has taken the step up to Championship football with Coventry City and is looking to cement his place in the starting lineup.

Despite only standing at 6'1", Doyle is quick to assert his dominance on the pitch and in the air, popping up in both boxes. Although yet to register a goal contribution, the 19-year-old is a threat to watch out for this season.

Callum Doyle for Sunderland last season. IMAGO / NurPhoto

Doyle, the younger brother of Tommy, has been a constant performer in City's academy for the U18s & U21s but still needs more experience before he is given a chance in the City first team.

Despite the Sky Blues sitting bottom of the Championship table, struggling in that league will give Doyle the chance to prove himself without the fear of being relegated to League One with the club.

Name: Issa Kaboré

Age: 21

Club: Marseille

On loan from Man City at Olympique Marseille, Issa Kaboré is an exciting young full-back, who some Cityzens hope one day could replace the ever-present Kyle Walker.

Kaboré has carried on his Ligue 1 adventure from last season, where the 21-year-old made 32 appearances for ES Troyes AC, gaining valuable experience with the newly-promoted side.

Now with Marseille, the young defender is having to battle for a starting position under Igor Tudor, with Jonathan Clauss contributing well to Marseille's table placement - two points behind league leaders PSG.

Clauss' goal and four assists so far are tough competition for Kaboré and the Burkinabe will need to show some fight if he is to be a potential Man City player one day.

Despite the competition, Kaboré has managed to make four appearances this season, with his last outing seeing a 3-0 victory over Angers SCO, to take his side above FC Lorient and RC Lens.

It has been reported that Marseille are interested in making the loan deal permanent. However, with the defender being named Best Young Player of the Tournament at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations, Kaboré is not a youngster that City want to be letting go of easily.

It may be a matter of time until City fans see Kaboré lining up in the Premier League. Patience will be key when it comes to the defender.

Read More Manchester City Coverage:

Pep Guardiola Confirms Kyle Walker Will Miss Copenhagen Match Through Injury - Sports Illustrated Manchester City News, Analysis and More

Pep Guardiola On Key Difference Between Lionel Messi And Erling Haaland - Sports Illustrated Manchester City News, Analysis and More

Report: 'Untouchable' Phil Foden Has Reached Agreement in Principle Over New Contract - Sports Illustrated Manchester City News, Analysis and More

Report: A Fellow Premier League Club Almost Signed Erling Haaland - Sports Illustrated Manchester City News, Analysis and More

Pep Guardiola: Erling Haaland Doing What He Does Best - Sports Illustrated Manchester City News, Analysis and More