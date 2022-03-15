Looks Like A Striker is Back On the Menu, Boys! - A Week in the City

As rumours that Erling Haaland is getting closer to deciding his future swirl around Twitter, Joe Butterfield gives you a summary of everything we know so far.

This time last week, the idea of a striker coming into Manchester City seemed like it had temporarily diminished in importance.

We were just coming off the back of pumping Manchester United 4-1 in the derby and were about to go into an utterly meaningless game against Sporting, having pumped them 5-0 in the first-leg. Troubles in front of goal? What troubles?

Of course, I’m exaggerating somewhat. Stocks in the word “profligacy” have seen a 784% rise in the last 18 months or so within Manchester City circles, as many a game has ended with an xG which outdoes the actual number of goals scored. The number of games which have ended with shots in the high teens, if not ticking over into the twenties, yet have seen only one or two goals to show for it, is probably a lot. I can’t be bothered going back to do the exact numbers, I’m sure one of you lovely readers will (please?).

City did still end the 2020/21 season as top scorers, as they usually do, however it was only 83 goals - comfortably the lowest since Pep Guardiola’s debut season with the club, and only three more than that 2016/17 season. The team is currently on track to finish the season with 92 goals, if they continue at their current rate, though this would still be second to Liverpool, who are on track for 99.

I don’t think it’s a coincidence that the (relative) lack of goalscoring threat coming from the team has come at the same time as Sergio Aguero’s long-term injuries and subsequent departure from City. Not only does the team miss a player who’s able to pull a world class finish out of his arse in a game that’s on a knife’s edge, with goals like that near-post rocket against Liverpool in the title-decider of 2019, but it misses a killer inside the box. Somebody who you’d back to score a one-on-one eight or nine times out of ten.

IMAGO / PA Images The very public pursuit of Harry Kane, shambolic as it ultimately turned out to be, shows where the club’s priorities have lay for the last 12-18 months. I was personally looking towards another striking option, especially when I learned of the asking price that Daniel Levy was demanding of a 28-year-old with ankles which would need several sessions with Dr Cugat, however it’s difficult to deny that Kane is probably Guardiola’s ideal striker across world football right now. However, given that he spectacularly bottled his one real chance to seriously leave Spurs and join a club which was desperate for trophies, going on strike for a grand total of one week, during which his camp briefed anybody who’d listen that it was definitely a strike and that Spurs were expecting him to be back training. Then, upon seeing the media reaction, immediately briefing those very same people that it was all one big misunderstanding and that the club knew full well that Kane was having an extended break after the Euros. Then he issued a grovelling apology to the fans and killed the move because he didn’t want to rock the boat. IMAGO / PA Images This entire debacle hinged on a superfluous, now infamous, “Gentleman’s agreement” which was effectively worth nothing because it was made with Daniel Levy. Kane, and his camp, are not serious people. So, with Kane out of the picture, it became clear that the club had done what they had vowed never to do again in the aftermath of the (mercifully) failed move for Harry Maguire. They said they’d never put all of their eggs in one player’s basket, a stance which saw them so effectively sign Ruben Dias the summer beforehand, who was not necessarily the club’s first choice. Yet despite this, every single egg in existence had been dumped in a basket which had “Harry Kane” written on it. The handle of the basket broke and we walked home with nothing to show for it besides a load of yolk and egg shell pieces all over our feet. So there was one obvious question which arose after this failure. Where does the club go next? Harry Kane, despite Pep’s obvious admiration for him, always felt like it was a “now or never” type deal due to the player’s age and supposed market value of £100 million, according to Kane’s very serious and very professional agent/brother. With Levy’s own valuation sitting at £150 million, it was a deal which was never going to happen and, unless Kane had a shocking season and kicked up a fuss, it’s not a valuation which is likely to drop in the summer of 2022, given the fact he’s every bit as important and irreplaceable to Spurs as he was last season and also given the fact that Levy is about as likely to do a favourable deal for moneybags City as we are for Liverpool. So who does that leave? Dusan Vlahovic? The man put in some good numbers for Fiorentina for the first half of the season, yet there were some concerns that he was exceeding his xG in a way which was probably not sustainable, and his various other metrics were questionable as well (for more information, please see @AndrewDettmer). However, his name was taken off the table in January as Juventus made themselves very popular in Florence by signing him. IMAGO / sportphoto24 Joao Felix? He’s a talented footballer who’s shown flashes, and maybe nothing more than flashes, of real quality at Atletíco Madrid, but he’s definitely not the ruthless finisher the club is looking for. He would fit in perfectly, I think, as a false-nine if that’s what the club was looking to do going forward, as somebody who might fit in as close to a specialist in that role rather than our current state of just chucking Phil Foden, Kevin De Bruyne, Jack Grealish or Bernardo Silva in there. IMAGO / NurPhoto Regardless, he’s not the striker and he’s probably another £100 million plus player who is ultimately just another “across the front-three” kind of player, which with Julian Alvarez coming in the summer is just overkill in an already crowded set of positions. IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

So that’s it, then. We’re just going to have to pray that Liam Delap comes good and that Alvarez is every bit as good in the Premier League in the…

On Friday night, City Twitter was rocked when Jack Gaughan - the man who does not deal in silly rumours and only in cold, hard, Rafa Benitez-esque FACTS, broke the story that Manchester City have an agreement ready to go to secure the signing of the gangly Norwegian specimen.

The £63 million release clause, which every club in the land has known is becoming active this summer, was expected to lead to an absolutely monstrous bidding war in which every half-decent team in the land would be trying to convince him to join them.

IMAGO / Team 2 However, it pretty quickly became clear that, whether due to personal preference or just the fact that nobody else has got the financial means to put the kind of package together that his team is asking for, it was only really going to be Real Madrid or Manchester City that Haaland would be joining in the summer. IMAGO / ULMER Pressebildagentur Despite Barcelona’s best efforts to try and convince their army of Catalan journalists that they’re not totally financially doomed and that Haaland is being contacted by Xavi himself to try and convince him to join in a deal that they could definitely afford and would definitely not send the club into insolvency, it appears they have failed to move the needle when it comes to the Norwegian's decision. The total outlay of the deal, in pure immediate terms, is expected to be around £100 million when factoring in the actual transfer fee, signing-on fees and then money paid to his representatives. IMAGO / Hartenfelser

Quite a nice deal compared to the extortion of the Harry Kane deal, which would no doubt have risen to closer to £200 million when all’s said and done, if City were indeed to press on with the £150 million asking price of Spurs. Not to mention the fact that Haaland is a much younger prospect with a potential 10-15 years of service at the club ahead of him, whereas Kane is probably looking at five years at absolute best.

Lu Martin’s earlier tweet that Pep Guardiola is already planning for life with Erling Haaland suddenly had a lot more meat on the bones in the aftermath of Jack’s news, and Pol Ballus of the Times was about to add further fuel to the fire which was already ripping through the City fanbase with the speed and efficiency of a 6ft 3 Norse monster who’s one-on-one with a poor, unsuspecting Bundesliga goalkeeper.

Ballus reports that both Txiki Begiristain and Omar Berrada were in Monaco as early as the beginning of February to meet Erling Haaland’s representatives and are willing to agree to the various conditions which his camp have set out for the transfer.

Now, this information on its own is not really a huge deal, as I’m sure that Madrid’s representatives have probably spoken to his people and have probably come to a similar agreement.

Ballus also went on to say that the club have assured Haaland that, should he want to leave the club and join Madrid, or whoever else, in four or five years’ time, they would not stand in his way. I think this is probably something which goes a little bit without saying anyway, as generally the club are quite good at allowing wantaway players to leave if they can come to the club with an offer that they deem appropriate and have a genuine desire to leave.

They’re few and far between, but generally when we get the opportunity to get rid of a player who’s made it clear their head isn’t 100% focused on Manchester City anymore for fair value, we’ll do it - with the notable exception being refusing to accept a £20 million bid from Barcelona for Eric Garcia in the summer of 2020 with only one year left on his deal, for reasons which absolutely nobody can understand to this day.

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images Of course, the club will say this to Haaland, but I’m sure they’re probably equally confident, if not more confident, that the Norwegian will choose to stay at the club. The likes of Sergio Aguero and David Silva were players who were hotly tipped to only stay at the club for a few years and move on, and given where City were at when they joined they’d have been well within their rights to do so, yet the club atmosphere and, most importantly, success meant that they both made it to a decade at the club. IMAGO / PA Images They will no doubt be hoping that playing alongside the likes of Phil Foden, Kevin De Bruyne, Jack Grealish and others will be enough to convince Erling Haaland that this is where his long-term future lies. IMAGO / Sportimage

Of course, Lu Martin and Pol Ballus are two sources who are particularly close to Manchester City’s hierarchy and coaching staff, with the two of them having written books on Guardiola’s teams and having spent countless hours around the club staff. If these two are giving heavy indications that the club is confident that a deal can be made, then you can take that as almost a direct line of communication from the club.

Stuart Brennan of the Manchester Evening News provided the club’s party line on the transfer, which itself was revealing.

The club is cautious about the deal and that any reports of a deal being in place are nothing more than speculation, yet they refuse to deny any meetings have taken place. Now we all know that Manchester City are a club notorious for knocking down any serious transfer rumours if they ultimately aren’t true, and when they are out of the race for a player, they make sure that everybody is briefed accordingly, so this gives some cause for optimism.

Goal’s Jonathan Smith then added reports on Sunday that the Premier League club lead the race for the striker and that a decision is set to be made on his future in the next few weeks. Various reports in Germany and beyond have said that Haaland is expected to inform Dortmund that he intends to exercise his release clause in the summer and leave the club, rather than commit his future to the German short-term hype-machine club.

What's most telling about Haaland’s potential future destination is reports from Spain. Barcelona's President, Laporta, has basically conceded that they’re no longer an option, laying the typical groundwork that comes before losing out on a player to Manchester City by saying it’s too expensive.

Other reports from Spain going back a couple of months now have been quietly suggesting that any deal for Haaland would have to come at the cost of signing Mbappé as Madrid cannot afford both (something else Pol Ballus hinted towards in his article). Some have suggested that Madrid are unable to meet the Haaland camp’s unreasonable financial demands, which will be an interesting one when Mbappé’s signing on fee and wages are revealed when he joins them in the summer.

IMAGO / PanoramiC The groundwork has been laid for Madrid to back out of this deal and fall on, as everybody so often does, the financial aspect of the deal. “How can anybody possibly compete with City?!” cries megaclub Real Madrid as they say goodbye to £500,000-per-week Gareth Bale and welcome £750,000-per-week Kylian Mbappé. IMAGO / AFLOSPORT Is the deal done? No. Of course not. However, if you’re still looking at everything stacking up, particularly when you look at the pattern of journalistic behaviour on City’s end which typically surrounds a deal like this getting serious, and you can’t be at least a little bit optimistic and excited then, quite frankly, I don’t know what to tell you. IMAGO / Pressinphoto

A New Era

So I’m starting a Football Manager save with Manchester City, that I’ll play a little bit of in between weeks of these articles. I’ll put out a few polls on Twitter after this article goes up for you guys to help me out with my transfer activity and my tactics and whatnot, and we’ll win or fail horribly as one huge collective.

Football Manager sadly does not have melted badges as a customisation option for jumpers.

As you can see, I will be playing the game as the bald fraud himself, Pep Guardiola. So expect a lot of Guardiola shenanigans as this game goes on.

Keep your eyes peeled for some weekly updates in future Week in the City articles!

You can follow Joe on Twitter here: @joebutters

Follow City Xtra on social media: Twitter | Instagram | Facebook | YouTube