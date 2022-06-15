Opinion: Manchester City Could Swap Bernardo Silva For Barcelona's Frenkie De Jong
Frenkie De Jong is a player who has been heavily linked with Manchester United since Gerard Romero broke the news on May 11th.
But a month has now past, and The Red Devil's are still no closer to wrapping up a deal for the Dutchman.
With reports of an impasse in the negotiations between Barcelona and Manchester United, and Manchester City originally having Frenkie De Jong on a three-man midfield shortlist, is it written in the stars for him to join the Blue side of Manchester instead?
According to City Transfer Room sources, Bernardo Silva is a number one target for Barcelona, alongside Robert Lewandowski.
Frenkie De Jong wants Champions League football, which is something Manchester United can't offer him. But Manchester City can.
A swap deal between the two players makes all the sense in the world. Barcelona get their number one target, while lowering their wage bill by off-loading Frenkie De Jong.
Manchester City get a ready-made replacement for Bernardo Silva, who has flirted with leaving for a year or so.
It's a win for both clubs, and one to certainly keep an eye on if Manchester United don't speed up negotiations.
