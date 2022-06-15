Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Opinion: Manchester City Could Swap Bernardo Silva For Barcelona's Frenkie De Jong

Frenkie De Jong is a player who has been heavily linked with Manchester United since Gerard Romero broke the news on May 11th.

But a month has now past, and The Red Devil's are still no closer to wrapping up a deal for the Dutchman.

Frenkie De Jong

Frenkie De Jong In Action for Barcelona

With reports of an impasse in the negotiations between Barcelona and Manchester United, and Manchester City originally having Frenkie De Jong on a three-man midfield shortlist, is it written in the stars for him to join the Blue side of Manchester instead?

According to City Transfer Room sources, Bernardo Silva is a number one target for Barcelona, alongside Robert Lewandowski. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Frenkie De Jong wants Champions League football, which is something Manchester United can't offer him. But Manchester City can.

A swap deal between the two players makes all the sense in the world. Barcelona get their number one target, while lowering their wage bill by off-loading Frenkie De Jong. 

Bernardo Silva Celebrates At Old Trafford

Bernardo Silva Celebrates Against Manchester United

Manchester City get a ready-made replacement for Bernardo Silva, who has flirted with leaving for a year or so. 

It's a win for both clubs, and one to certainly keep an eye on if Manchester United don't speed up negotiations.

Trafford
News

Manchester City Goalkeeper James Trafford re-joins Bolton Wanderers on Loan

By Alex Caddick9 minutes ago
imago0044921154h
Transfer Rumours

Report: Golden Boy Nominee Couto Likely To Leave Manchester City On Loan

By Jake Mahon1 hour ago
imago1012630471h
News

Report: Manchester City's Phil Foden full of Academy Praise

By Alex Caddick2 hours ago
imago1004473152h
News

Manchester City Youngster Yan Couto Nominated For 2022 Golden Boy Award

By Jake Mahon2 hours ago
Bazunu
Transfer Rumours

Report: Manchester City Agree Transfer Package With Southampton For Gavin Bazunu

By Elliot Thompson2 hours ago
Gundogan Germany Penality
Match Coverage

Ilkay Gundogan Scores As Germany Thrash Italy 5-2 In Nations League

By Jake Mahon2 hours ago
Javier Tebas
News

La Liga File Financial FairPlay Complaint Against Manchester City

By Elliot Thompson4 hours ago
Phillips 2
Transfer Rumours

Report: Manchester City Edge Closer To Securing England International Kalvin Phillips

By Jake Mahon4 hours ago