Manchester City Reveal of Erling Braut Haaland Transfer Didn’t Stop at the Retro Photoshoot on Twitter

At 9 am (BST), the social media team at Manchester City were about to outdo themselves with some amazing content for the fans across the world.

The first tweet pointed people toward the official app.

The Citizens faithful had an idea of what was going to unravel during the next few hours.

As for the club, they didn't put anything out until 9:45 am, but it was something that's generated over 70,000 likes, almost 7,000 retweets and well over 2,000 quote tweets.

Fabrizio Romano jumped straight in with the Zen pose emoji, a nod at a goal celebration made famous by Haaland whilst playing for RB Salzburg and Borussia Dortmund

Just 13 minutes later, the Twitter account for the Premier League champions went to a whole new level. The full video was released showing the now-famous retro picture of Haaland in his Manchester City kit, followed by him being sat on the sofa wearing the new Puma kit for the 2022/23 season.

With the retweets currently over 33,00, quote tweets over 10,000 and likes hitting 213,000 you'd have thought the standard thing for the social media team to do now was release the first interview and that would be it, they had other ideas though.

Norwegian Flag and the Crown emojis got rival fans involved in the comments but one tweet caught our attention, from City Chief.

The 21-year-old got in on the Twitter action himself at 11:12 am, and the reaction to his tweet blew everything else that had come from the club's official account out of the water with just under 430,000 likes at the time of writing this, along with 38,146 retweets and over 5,000 quote tweets.

As the dust settles on this transfer, in terms of reaction on Twitter, it has been a phenomenal day for Manchester City and Erling Haaland, with the club releasing one last tweet regarding the signing at 7 pm.

This is one deal that hasn't only got the City fans excited but engaged a whole new audience, whether it was to troll or to enjoy, but has also got rival clubs wondering what else the man born in Leeds will bring to the pitch when the season gets underway on 6th August.

