Opinion: Manchester City Should Sell Bernardo Silva This Summer

After stating his desire for a 'new challenge' for the third season in a row, it's safe to assume that Bernardo Silva is keen on a move away from Manchester City.

The midfielder has been one of City's key players since he arrived from Ligue One club Monaco in 2017, providing a total of 106 goal contributions in 275 games in that time- a remarkable return considering that goals and assists are not the sole focus of Silva's game.

The 28-year-old's influence on his side has been apparent once more this season after starting in 13 of The Cityzens' 16 Premier League games thus far, amassing two goals and five assists.

IMAGO / PA Images

There is no doubting Silva's considerable talent, nor his influence on this City team, but it is his comments away from the pitch that have raised eyebrows.

It is well documented that the Portugal international was linked with a transfer away from City this summer, a transfer which he did very little to play down, stating that his current employers knew what he 'wanted'.

What he wanted was a move to Barcelona but that transfer never materialised due to the Catalan side's precarious financial situation, with the Blaugrana unable to match The Sky Blues' reported £100million valuation of the playmaker.

Silva has been speaking of his desire to leave once again this week, telling Portuguese outlet Record: "I won’t hide that my goal in recent years, if something good happens elsewhere, will probably be to move to a new project."

In the interview, the midfielder also spoke of his wish to return to Benfica before he is in his mid 30's and no longer operating at a world-class level, and how his failure to leave City two years ago may have ruined the chances of this happening.

"When I was about to leave Man City two years ago, that'd go right, (returning to Benfica) at 32. Now it won’t. If I leave, and I don’t know, a club that pays what Man City want won’t give me a three-year contract, they will give me five. And it’s 34 years old..."

However, it is important to remember that Silva extended his City contract in 2019- a year before he supposedly almost left the club.

Silva's current deal runs till 2025, when he will be 31, but City are unlikely to let his contract run down and lose him on a free, so a transfer away either this summer or next would be in the best interests of the club- meaning he is unlikely to get his dream return to Benfica any time soon.

IMAGO / Colorsport

But it is hard to feel too much sympathy for Silva. He made the decision to extend his contract, which in turn increased his transfer value and meant Barcelona couldn't finance a deal to acquire his services.

If he had always planned to return to Benfica at 32, then why sign the contract? The club didn't force him into signing that deal, nor is it their fault that Barca didn't meet their valuation of him over the last two seasons.

Silva will be heading into the last two years of his deal this summer and it would be wise for City to seriously consider selling him when the transfer window opens in June.

While City are unlikely to be able to shift Silva on for £100million with just two years left on his contract, they would still likely be able to demand a fee in the £60-70million range and there would no doubt be plenty of potential suitors given Silva's quality.

IMAGO / Pressinphoto

It would be a logical move for the club in a financial sense, given that his value would depreciate significantly once he entered the last year of his deal, and Silva would get his wish of leaving one of the most impressive teams in Premier League history for a 'new challenge'.

While the Portugal man has been one of the key components of this outrageously successful City side, his comments have started to rub fans the wrong way.

The fans' growing frustration with the former Monaco man is understandable, considering he has consistently reminded them that he would rather play for another club.

Nothing will minimise the great impact Silva has had on this Man City side, but given his continued desire to seek a new challenge and his contractual status, a summer transfer seems like the logical conclusion to what has been an incredibly successful spell at the club.

