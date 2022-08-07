Manchester City’s Erling Haaland Is Off the Mark and Twitter Hasn’t Disappointed With Its Reaction

Erling Braut Haaland converted from the penalty spot in the first half against West Ham United, and the fans on Twitter love the fact he is off the mark.

The Norwegian opened his account after being brought down in the box by the Hammers substitute goalkeeper Alphonse Areola, who replaced Lukasz Fabianski after the Polish international went off injured.

The 22-year-old celebrated with his trademark Yoga celebration, with fans from around the world talking on the social media platform with over 9000 likes and 1200 retweets within 15 minutes.

Some fans have even got creative with Jean Silva coming up with a reference to Thor, the Nordic god of thunder.

The club were quick off the mark, getting as many posts as they could about the new striker scoring, with some fans wasting no time having the picture of the celebration wallpaper for their phones.

More references to the yoga celebration were used to call Haaland the goat and saying 'The first of many'.

One person on Twitter was keen to point out his scoring record on full debut for the clubs, with him scoring in all six, which now included City.

The post-match interviews will be all about that celebration, but for Haaland, he'll be happy to get on the score sheet and open his Premier League account with his boyhood club with his family watching on from the stands at the London Stadium.

