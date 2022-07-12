Manchester City's Kayky Named as a Player to Watch This Season by Kate McGreavy

The talent pool at clubs across the country is higher than normal due to financial restraints on clubs with Financial Fair Play and some still feeling the effects of the pandemic.

The academy set-up has become more important than ever, even at the big six clubs, with Kate McGreavy of the Daily Mail taking a look at who will be looking to break into the first team this season.

As a player that has been mentioned in the same sentences as Neymar, it's hard not to get excited about the potential Kayky has.

He made the move to Manchester in April 2021 with Fluminense letting the now 19-year-old move for £8.5 million. A deal that City will look at as a long-term investment.

It wasn't just Pep Guardiola's side that was keeping tabs on the Brazilian with Liverpool, Shakhtar Donetsk and teams across Spain all looking to bring in the winger.

Kayky has already broken into the first team, making his debut in the Premier League against Norwich City after being on the substitutes bench against Leicester City and Arsenal over the Christmas period.

The league debut came after an appearance in the third round of the FA Cup against Swindon Town at the County Ground back in January.

Having represented Brazil at Under 16s level, and being involved in the Under 17s and 20s squads, Kayky will be looking to be a major part of the pre-season games and move closer to the first-team squad.

Read More Manchester City Coverage: