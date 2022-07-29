Skip to main content

Manchester City’s Kevin De Bruyne: ‘I Understand What My Body And Mind Want’

Kevin de Bruyne opens up in an exclusive interview with Forbes discussing how he was as a younger player and what's changed as he's got older. 

Robert Kidd, Senior Contributor for Forbes, caught up with the Belgian international to discuss his life in football ahead of the new season starting, Manchester City getting started a week earlier than the other Premier League teams with the Community Shield vs Liverpool on Saturday 30th July. 

The 31-year-old mentions he could be a 'little b*stard' when he was younger but has now taken time out to relax before getting another season underway.  

“This year I took a really nice break with the family and didn't think about football whatsoever because I think I personally needed it,” he tells Kidd in the exclusive.

Kevin De Bruyne

“Last year was not a good holiday. I had a lot of pain, a lot of injuries. So I just said to myself ‘there's no football this summer, nothing. I'm not even going to train in the offseason. I'm just going to take my break that I want and start fresh’. I felt that was the right decision for me. The most sport I did was swimming in the sea.

“I don't think I've ever had longer than three weeks (of vacation). This time I had about four weeks. I was considering in my last week if I should do something but I ended up saying ‘no, if I need a little bit longer in preseason that's fine.’

“I understand a little bit what my body and my mind want so that's the decision I took.”

Kevin De Bruyne

As all players need to do, de Bruyne has started paying more attention to his recovery and is developing new ways to prepare for games.  

“When I came to City at 23, 24 (years old), you don't need a lot of stuff. You feel fine. And then every year it gets harder and harder. You need more physical therapy, you need to take more care of your diet,” he explained to Kidd.

“I think it's like a car. Your body uses a lot of mileage and it's harder and harder to keep going. So I try to do whatever I can to help me that little bit.”

