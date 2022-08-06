Skip to main content

Manchester City's Summer Signings Excite Midfield Star Phil Foden

Phil Foden has said he's excited to link up with the new players brought in during this summer's transfer window as they look to defend their Premier League again. 

The England international revealed in an interview on ManCity.com how much he was looking forward to playing alongside the new recruits.

"Obviously, we lost some key players, but we have signed some great ones as well," Foden said.

Foden vs Wolves Away 1

"I am really excited to play with the new signings.

"Hopefully, we can get a good connection and play well together."

One of the new signings was also looking forward to linking up with the 22-year-old, with Haaland pointing out how much he was looking forward to playing alongside the City midfielder.

And the praise was echoed by Foden, who believes the signing of the Norwegian striker will add another dimension to City's attacking threat. 

"I think we have been lacking that type of striker for the past few seasons, so he (Haaland) is definitely going to help us this season with his work rate," Foden added.

Erling Haaland

"He is powerful, he dominates defenders and that is just what we need up front."

And Foden clearly pointed out that the club's ethos under Pep Guardiola wouldn't change with the new players that had been brought in. 

"I don't think there will be many big changes," Foden said.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

"We always try and play the same way throughout the years and play the same system. I don't think there is going to be a lot that changes.

"Hopefully, we can just keep playing well and winning games.

"We want to show the fans that we are always hungry to win. Not just me but the team as well.

Bernardo Silva and Phil Foden

"We are all motivated to try and win titles again this year.

"The goals for the team, we go for every competition. I can't really say win them all because that is hard to do, but if we can get the Champions League, that is the aim this year.

"We really want to win that. We have been so close.

"Individually, I want to try and score more goals than last season, get better stats and try to improve my game."

Read More Manchester City Coverage:

Mitrovic
Match Coverage

Rival Watch: Liverpool Held By Fulham In Early Boost For Manchester City

By Dylan Mcbennett1 hour ago
Ait Nouri
Transfer Rumours

Report: Manchester City Are Continuing To Scout Alternative Left-Backs

By Elliot Thompson1 hour ago
Grimaldo
Transfer Rumours

Report: Manchester City Face Competition From West Ham For Alex Grimaldo

By Elliot Thompson2 hours ago
Frenkie De Jong
Transfer Rumours

Report: Frenkie De Jong's Departure No Longer Necessary In Barcelona's Bernardo Silva Pursuit

By Dylan Mcbennett2 hours ago
Bernardo cover
Transfer Rumours

Reports In Spain: Bernardo Silva Has Full Agreement On Four-Year Deal At Barcelona

By Dylan Mcbennett4 hours ago
Sergio Gomez
Transfer Rumours

Report: Girona Sign Left-Back Amid Manchester City's Sergio Gomez Interest

By Dylan Mcbennett4 hours ago
Gavi
Transfer Rumours

Report: Gavi Will Not Renew Barcelona Contract If Bernardo Silva Is Signed

By Dylan Mcbennett6 hours ago
Pep Guardiola
News

Report: Pep Guardiola To Resume Talks Over New Deal This Winter

By Dylan Mcbennett8 hours ago