Manchester City's Top Five Goals Of The Season So Far

The Premier League season is well and truly underway due to every side three games in now with Manchester City opening up the campaign in impressive goal scoring fashion having found the back of the net ten times already if you include the one in the Community Shield.

Pep Guardiola will be hoping his side can keep that up for when they play Crystal Palace on Saturday.

Haaland has scored three so far IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

The goals have been pretty shared around the squad with new signing Erling Haaland getting three of the ten.

Let's take a look at the best five goals from the Premier League Champions so far.

5) Erling Haaland vs Newcastle

This goal showed a whole other side to Manchester City that they will only develop further with Haaland in the side. It was a cross to back post and a knockdown for Haaland to fire in. A scruffy Guardiola goal, another way for City to find the back of the net which should scare the rest of the league.

4) Ilkay Gundogan vs. Bournemouth

An emphatic strike set up by Haaland which showed he has more to his game that just scoring. A sweet strike right into the corner when City needed someone to open the scoring.

3) Bernardo Silva Vs Newcastle

A goal which showcased how good Kevin De Bruyne is as he played the most discreet of passes to catch the whole Newcastle backline out allowing Silva to slot home under no pressure.

2) Erling Haaland second goal vs West Ham

A goal which sent shivers down the spines of every side in the league and around Europe. Haaland at his best running in-behind and De Bruyne finding him with ease on his Premier League debut. A cool first-time finish to show that he absolutely can do it in England.

1) Kevin De Bruyne vs Bournemouth

One of the most aesthetically pleasing goals you will see. De Bruyne showing that he is not all about assist with a precise outside the foot finish running into the box. A pleasure to watch from the Belgian.

