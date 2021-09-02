Manchester City's Top Five Summer Signings Since 2008 - Ranked

With the Premier League champions having recruited one of England's best attacking talents this summer, we take a trip down memory lane by looking back at Manchester City's best five summer signings since 2008.

Under the stewardship of Mark Hughes, Roberto Mancini, Manuel Pellegrini and Pep Guardiola, the Sky Blues have managed to acquire some of the world's best footballing talent, much due to the lure of the club as one of Europe's growing forces keen on winning the biggest prizes in the game.

A winning mentality, which extends from the very top, starting with the board, has helped turn the City Football Group (CFG) into a global empire, the clubs in whose umbrella have strived for success and have reaped the rewards for their immense efforts.

City are arguably among one of the world's best run clubs, and have managed to make the club a sustainable organisation like none other, by scouting young and exciting talent across the globe, which has been a core reason for the success enjoyed by the Sky Blues on the pitch during the past decade.

So, without further ado, City Xtra travel back in time and rank the top five signings made by the Champions League finalists in the summer since 2008:

5. Kevin De Bruyne

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

A club-record transfer at the time for a 'Chelsea reject', as he was labelled by many, was heavily criticised by large sections of the English media, when City completed the signing of Kevin De Bruyne from VfL Wolfsburg for £55 million.

The 30-year-old was crowned German Player of the Year in 2015 following a breakthrough campaign during which he registered 16 goals and 28 assists in 51 outings across all competitions.

Upon his arrival to Manchester in 2016, Pep Guardiola told the Genk academy graduate that he had the potential to be among the world's best players in the years to come

Fast forward to 2021, De Bruyne has cemented his position as one of the best-ever attacking midfielders by taking his game to a different level and by providing midfielder masterclasses year in, year out, for club and country.

A powerhouse of technique, craft and vision as good as any creative player, De Bruyne has improved his all-round game every season and the numbers he has racked up in recent season are nothing short of astonishing.

He has developed a great pulling power for potential incomings at the Etihad Stadium in recent seasons, with young and emerging attacking midfielders attracted to City to play with De Bruyne, who will age like fine wine more likely that not, as he enters the latter stages of his trophy-laden career.

4. Fernandinho

(Photo by Mark Cosgrove/News Images/Sipa USA)

Warrior.

That's how many would sum up Fernandinho in one word. Since he signed for City in 2013, the Brazilian has proved to be arguably the club's most valuable asset for the best part of eight seasons.

The former Shakhtar Donetsk star has amassed 351 outings across all competitions during an eight-year spell in Manchester, which averages up to more than 44 outings during a single campaign - a simple tally which shows just how reliant City's teams through the years have been on the veteran midfielder.

The Londrina-born midfielder was at his classy best when he explained his decision to extend his stay in Manchester earlier in the summer, eluding to the fact that he has unfinished business at the club, which could be pointing to City's recurring shortcomings in the Champions League.

"In my head and my mind, the job is not done yet. I decided to stay here another year to try and help the team achieve the goals that they're looking for."

"It’s important that anyone who comes in should know that as soon as they come here and sign for City, you don’t come here for a holiday."

Fernandinho epitomises the optimum amount of hard-work required to become an indispensable member of the club, not just the squad, which is similar in a way to Guardiola, who is a student of a game himself - always looking to improve those around them by means of education.

After eight years of unblemished service to the club, Fernandinho will go down as one of the most inspiring players to have ever played in sky blue when he does hang his boots in the coming years.

3. Vincent Kompany

(Photo by Xinhua/Sipa USA)

Following City's 6-0 thrashing of Watford in the 2019 FA Cup final, which meant that they were the first team in history to have done a clean sweep of domestic trophies in the English top-flight, Vincent Kompany confided in his group inside the dressing room, as he said:

"The challenge for you boys is (now) to be even better. It’s difficult to say, you have just won the English treble, but you haven’t won the Champions League yet. That’s your goal now."

"You’ve got such a group of players, that can achieve anything they want, don’t ever let it slip. Before you know it, you will be giving a speech like me, crying, and then it’s the end of it. Trust me - it goes that fast."

The above lines sum up in a nutshell a man who was driven by success, who thrived off of it, who could have achieved much more had it not been for a range of injury problems over the course of his 11-year career at City.

The former Belgium international led from the front, even when he wasn't on the pitch, as he rose to the occasion in big moments for his side, netting a host of crucial goals in their title-winning campaigns.

Kompany was, in his prime, one of the best and most skilled defenders to have played in the Premier League, and his constant presence as a leader have played a key role in City's success under the likes of Roberto Mancini, Manuel Pellegrini and Pep Guardiola.

Captain Marvel. The story which can never be talked about enough. The man whom the club, from top to bottom, wanted to lead the line. A serial winner. Thank you, Vincent Kompany. This is far from the end...

2. David Silva

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

"I will be happy if at the end, we are in the Champions League - or if we win a trophy. My first target is to get into the team, and then to fight for the league and the other competitions."

The playmaker was at his humble best in his first interview following a £24 million move to City from Valencia off the back of winning the World Cup with Spain in 2010.

Silva has sealed his status as one of the best players to have played in the Premier League after helping City conquer the English top-flight for the past decade.

A midfielder as versatile as any manager could wish for, he was a first-team crucial player throughout his time in Manchester, as he raised the bar for what it meant to represent the club on and off the pitch.

His range of passing, vision and intricate understanding of the beautiful game have all factored into one of the most successful captures made by the Etihad hierarchy.

A big-match player, Silva witnessed a cluster of important moments in the club's success since the takeover in 2008, as he proved to be one of Mancini's most influential signings every year.

Sitting in sixth place in the Premier League's all-time assist makers, Silva could control the tempo of play like very few could, and his movement in and around the penalty box was a great weapon in City's arsenal during his time in east Manchester.

Though he was deprived of the opportunity to bid farewell to the City faithful in his final home outing against Norwich City in 2020, he is arguably the best foreign midfielder to have graced the Premier League.

1. Sergio Agüero

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

The man, the myth, the legend. Words aren't merely enough to sum up what Sergio Agüero has achieved during his time at the Etihad Stadium.

Since signing for City from Atlético Madrid for £38 million, the Argentine striker notched 260 goals and 73 assists in 390 outings across all competitions - figures that are nothing short of staggering, and which makes one wonder what more would've come from the 33-year-old if it weren't for his injuries.

The highest goal-scorer for a single club in the history of the English top-flight, Agüero made his name as one of the best and most lethal predators that the Premier League had ever seen.

During a career filled with a ridiculous number of crucial goals that helped his side soar higher, Agüero was a true servant to City despite attracting interest from the likes of Real Madrid and Barcelona, whom he eventually joined this summer after well and truly losing his place in the starting-XI.

What often goes unnoticed about Agüero was the person that he is - a funny, calm, easy-going character in the dressing room who always had a smile on his face, but when it came to performing on the pitch, there weren't many who could achieve what Agüero has during his time in the Sky Blue shirt.

To be the main man down the middle in all but one of City's league-winning campaigns requires first off, an unreal amount of talent and industry, but more importantly, the right attitude to harness one's potential by striving to be the best version of oneself all the time.

"We cannot replace him," said an emotional Pep Guardiola, as he paid tribute to a City legend after his final game (in a 5-0 win against Everton in 2021, with Agüero netting a brace off the bench) in front of the fans at the Etihad Stadium.

He was one of the very few players, if not the only player, who made the the club's fans believe, who gave them hope when the odds were stacked against them.

He was just different gravy!

