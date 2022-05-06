Mentality and Momentum: Manchester City's Champions League Exit Post-Mortem

Manchester City heartbreakingly crashed out of the Champions League on Wednesday evening, but has a recurring trend emerged, given previous performances against Spurs, Crystal Palace and Leicester this season?

Agonising defeats in the Champions League are slowly becoming a familiar feature for Manchester City and Pep Guardiola, but Wednesday’s last gasp shock loss, unfamiliarly, doesn’t involve any clear-cut reasoning.

There was no fine VAR offside, there was no wacky or weird team selection, there wasn’t even any overthinking from Pep Guardiola - in fact, who could have had any complaints about the starting line-up when it was announced prior to kick-off?

Yet Manchester City once again find themselves soul searching after another agonising exit.

Maybe it was fate? Maybe it was destiny? But very few could have predicted what happened in the final minutes at the Santiago Bernabéu on Wednesday evening, as a Rodrygo brace abruptly dashed Manchester City’s hopes of reaching a second successive Champions League Final.

Yes, the Blues missed countless chances, they had 26 attempts across the two legs yet only managed to score five goals. Jack Grealish was inches away from instantly vindicating his £100 million price tag, while Phil Foden came mightily close, both at the Etihad Stadium and the Santiago Bernabéu.

IMAGO / Sportimage Kyle Walker defended valiantly on his return from injury, while Pep Guardiola opted to make seemingly sensible substitutions, as the Sky Blues looked to see the game out. However, gut-wrenchingly, Manchester City became the latest side to succumb to a memorable Real Madrid comeback, with a result that has left many with more questions than answers. Some will look at how Pep Guardiola's side sloppily conceded two penalties, or why Karim Benzema was allowed so much space in the build-up to two goals. Others may ask why Manchester City were so keen to restart the game following Real Madrid's equalising goal. But one of the lingering questions will be why were Manchester City so naive? Why is a team, usually so strong and focussed, unable land a counter punch and turn the tide when struggling for momentum in certain matches? Manchester City have in the past had some pretty memorable turnarounds, including coming from behind against Real Madrid in 2020 and PSG last year; but particularly this season, have hugely struggled when on the back-foot. Rodri's late strike at the Emirates on New Years Day was the first time Manchester City had won a Premier League match when trailing at half-time since November 2017, and the colossal collapse in Spain on Wednesday, felt like Leicester's shock December fightback on a much grander scale. IMAGO / PA Images City aren't often behind in matches, yet when they are, Pep Guardiola's side seem immune to successfully fighting back and turning matches around. A growing trend, which although a rarity, is having a damaging effect. In defeats to Tottenham and Crystal Palace, Guardiola's side have failed to score, against Liverpool last month, the Catalan's side were unable to get a foothold in the first-half after conceding early. On Boxing Day, Leicester scored three goals in ten minutes to unexpectedly bounce back from 4-0 down, and against Spurs, Manchester City fell to a calamitous 3-2 loss with irresponsible play moments after Riyad Mahrez equalised in the 92nd minute. IMAGO / PA Images

So although Wednesday's Champions League exit felt like a freak event, have the warning signs been lingering all season, and why do Manchester City have such a poor record after falling behind?

One cannot doubt the momentum Carlo Ancelotti's side had heading into extra-time, but if Manchester City are to eventually be victorious in the Champions League, it seems a more deep-rooted issue must be addressed, as successfully overcoming set-backs has proven a sticking point, especially this season.

A lengthy post-mortem into what went wrong on Wednesday evening feels inevitable, but as City prepare to try and retain a fourth Premier League title of Pep Guardiola's reign, more questions are sure to be asked of the Blues' mentality and momentum in the toughest moments, before the close of the campaign.

