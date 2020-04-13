City Xtra
My Unpopular City Opinion - #1

Freddie Pye

When we put the question to our followers asking for their unpopular Manchester City opinions, we expected some interesting suggestions to say the least - that was an understatement.

In our first of three editions per week, we bring to you a suggestion on the future of Gabriel Jesus, claims that Samir Nasri is up there with the very best to feature in the sky blue shirt, and one fan believes Kyle Walker should be out of the club this summer - still not got your blood boiling? Let's elaborate...

-----

GABRIEL JESUS NEEDS TO GO?

First up this week, we spoke to Owen [@OwenReardon99] over on Twitter, who seems to be fed up with the output of Gabriel Jesus, and believes that he'd be much better suited to two other Premier League clubs.

He's not good enough for City - he'd be better suited to a team at the level of Arsenal or Everton. Whilst promising at times, Gabriel Jesus has failed to live up to the early hype that his first few performances generated, and is NOT the man to replace Sergio Aguero in the future."

"He isn't a natural finisher, often panics in front of goal, loses the ball, can't stay onside and is the sole reason behind many attacks breaking down. All he's got going for him is a high work-rate, but there's a million other strikers better than him that can offer that."

"City would be better off cashing in on him whilst he's still young, and invest the money into a quality replacement. This man is not the player to replace Aguero and Manchester City are significantly weaker with him playing.”

GettyImages-1191009930

-----

SAMIR NASRI - OUR BEST WINGER SINCE THE TAKEOVER

Since the takeover, Manchester City have had their fair share of wingers - some of which have been far more successful than others. Tomás [@mancity.bible] on Instagram, believes that Samir Nasri is right at the very top when it comes to our best wingers since 2008.

Even if the statistics don't back it up, I believe Samir Nasri has been our best winger since the takeover. In his time at Manchester City, he scored several very important goals - Roma away in the Champions League and West Ham at home on the final day of the 2013/14 season, just to name a few."

"I also think that Nasri was the most consistent and most reliable winger we've had in that time. He was creative but also very good on the ball and very rarely gave it away, unlike many of the other wingers we've had in the same time frame.”

everton-v-manchester-city-premier-league

-----

KYLE WALKER OUT!

Let's close on one of the more controversial opinions we received - with Nick [@nick.gadd] on Instagram claiming that, despite being a brilliant servant at the club since joining from Tottenham, it is time for the Englishman to move on and make way for Joao Cancelo or even Yan Couto.

There are multiple reasons for my thinking, but firstly I must say he has been a brilliant Manchester City servant. Firstly, he is too much of a liability in defence. The man is so inconsistent. Sometimes he’s a world class, other times he can be a complete idiot - finding himself too far up the pitch after a marauding attacking run that ultimately leads to nothing."

"Secondly, he leads a lifestyle that can sometimes be viewed as inappropriate. For example, his recent fiasco regarding him breaking lockdown rules and paying University students for their 'services'."

"We also have Joao Cancelo, who I believe is a better right-back than Kyle Walker, and Yan Couto - the 17-year-old Brazilian we recently signed. Both options are more than capable of filling his position.”

GettyImages-1168621571

-----

