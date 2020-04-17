My Unpopular City Opinion - #2

To say the first edition of 'My Unpopular City Opinion' created some debate on social media is an understatement, with a large portion of City fans strongly in disagreement over some of the opinions brought to us by our three guests on Monday.

Unfortunately, this edition isn't going to be as eventful, however some big claims on the likes of Micah Richards and Eliaquim Mangala will certainly bring a smile to your face - whether you're laughing at them or with them, leave your thoughts on what you're about to read, in the comments below...

JOAO CANCELO SHOULD PLAY AT LEFT-BACK

Defence seems to be a regular theme amongst the submissions sent in by City Xtra followers, and Thursday's edition carries on that theme. We took note of one direct message sent in through our Instagram page, from Connor [@City.wayy], who claims that Joao Cancelo should feature at left-back for City...

"If you have a look at Joao Cancelo’s time at Juventus, a lot of people would say that he was the best right-back in the world. Manchester City signed him in the summer of 2019, while still having Kyle Walker in the team. For most of the season, Cancelo has sat on the bench, watching poor performances from the likes of Benjamin Mendy and Oleksandr Zinchenko in the opposite full-back position, knowing that he had it in him to play in that position. There is no real difference between right-back and left-back, so I don't believe it would be a hard transition..."

PRIME MICAH RICHARDS WAS BETTER THAN PABLO ZABALETA

For the majority, Pablo Zabaleta has been one of the finest full-backs to grace the Premier League. However, for some, another Manchester City full-back was more capable - a debate between two Manchester City full-backs?! Who'd have thought it...

For City fan Thomas Harrison [@TomH_199], Micah Richards takes top spot when comparing two of Manchester City's more successful defenders.

"Richards established himself as a fixture in City’s defence between 2006 and 2012. The Englishman possessed bags of strength, power and pace which made him a force on City’s right-hand side in both an attacking and defensive sense."

"Zabaleta arrived at the club in 2009 but was largely kept out of the starting XI down to Richards’ outstanding performances on the right. Richards was solid defensively, snuffed out attacks and could make up for rare mistakes down to his sheer pace. Similarly, his pace and power made him a force on the attack and you would often see him marauding past his winger to whip a cross into the box."

"Micah’s dominance at right-back carried on through into the memorable 2011-12 title-winning season and his stand-out displays led him to being nominated for the club’s Player of the Season award and registered the most assists in the League that season with five. Richards was a sublime full-back and the best City fans had seen for a long time and typified everything you would like to see in a modern full-back."

"However, the same season was also the beginning of the end of Richards’ Manchester City career when he sustained a hamstring injury late-on in the campaign. A gap needed to be filled, a large gap, and one that Zabaleta filled and never really looked back. From here, Richards never permanently won back his place and was plagued by recurring hamstring and knee injuries and Zabaleta’s City career took off. His defensive reliability was outstanding and was solid going forward and the rest is history for the Argentine."

"Don’t get me wrong, Zaba was top-class and extremely consistent over his 10 season City career which rightly earned him legendary status at the club. Zabaleta will always be held in every City fan’s heart, however, Micah Richards in his prime was much better than his Argentine."

THE VINCENT KOMPANY STATUE NEEDS TO WAIT...

For some time now, there has been some discussion over when and where a lasting tribute to Vincent Kompany should be placed within the Etihad campus. A statue seems to be the obvious choice, and well-deserving considering the magnitude of his contribution to the club.

For Alfie [@alfiebryceclegg] on Instagram, a statue needs to wait a little longer...

"We should be patient and wait until Sergio Aguero and David Silva leave before the club put up any Vincent Kompany statue - and it should be all three of them as they represent an entire Manchester City era. All three should be celebrated as collective."

"A single Vincent Kompany statue would celebrate a club legend, but not necessarily the period of time where we became a global powerhouse of a football club."

