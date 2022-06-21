The president of PSG football club delivered a cryptic message today when asked about the future of Brazilian Icon Neymar at the club. Nasser Al-Khelaifi was less than convincing when asked whether Neymar was part of the plan going forward for the French Champions.

Neymar hasn't been linked with a move away from PSG until today, and speculation has started to run rife after the comments made by the Al-Khelaifi. Could Neymar end up in Manchester?

When asked about the future of Neymar at the club, and whether he was part of the plan going forward, Nasser Al-Khelaifi was extremely cryptic with his answer.

"Neymar part of the new project?, we can't speak about this in public because some players will arrive, and some will leave".

Neymar and Pep Guardiola never got the chance to work together, and with Neymar publicly stating he'd love to work under Guardiola, could this be a match made in heaven?

With Raheem Sterling and Gabriel Jesus on the way out of the club, could Manchester City take a swoop on one of the most entertaining players of the last decade?

