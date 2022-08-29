On This Day In 2015: Kevin De Bruyne Signed For Manchester City

On this day seven years ago, one of the Premier League's greatest ever midfielders was brought back into the league by Manchester City.

Kevin De Bruyne had a tough time at Chelsea before joining Wolfsburg, but was enticed back to the league by the exciting project at Manchester City.

He has since went on to become one of the greatest the league has ever seen, and he's not done yet.

Kevin De Bruyne signed on this day in 2015. IMAGO / Action Plus

Since joining in 2015, Kevin De Bruyne has scored 58 Premier League goals and contributed to 89 Premier League assists in 214 games. The Belgian is three assists away from matching Steven Gerrard's Premier League total, in 291 less games.

The midfielder has won four Premier League titles, and just missed out on winning Manchester City their first Premier League title to Chelsea in the 20/21 season.

Individually, he has won Manchester City player of the season four times. He's also won two Premier League player of the season awards as well as two PFA player of the year awards.

Kevin De Bruyne is one of the Premier League's greatest players. IMAGO / PA Images

Kevin De Bruyne will be finally hoping this season in his seventh season will be the one Manchester City crack the code and win the Champions League title.

He is the only player left at City who arrived before Pep Guardiola came into the club, and the Belgian looks at the moment like he'll retire at the club.

One of the greatest ever signings in Premier League history.

