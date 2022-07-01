On This Day in 2017: Bernardo Silva Signed From AS Monaco for £45Million

A five-year Manchester City career got started for Bernardo Silva back in 2017 and since he has become a favourite with the players, staff and fans.

The Portuguese international started his journey to the Etihad Stadium with SL Benfica, making his way through the youth set-up and making three appearances for Liga Portugal side before going out on an initial loan to AS Monaco.

IMAGO / PA IMAGES

Silva made the permanent switch to the principality in the 2015 January transfer window, where he went on to score 28 goals in 147 appearances with many teams keeping a keen eye on the development of the then 21-year-old.

In Pep Guardiola's second season in charge, he brought in the mercurial talent, who had impressed in champions league games the previous season against City, Borussia Dortmund and Juventus. He also scored in the win over Tottenham Hotspur at Wembley.

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

The playmaker told the official website:

"It feels great. To be honest I'm now at one of the best teams in the world. To be part of this club and to have this opportunity is great. I'm very happy to be part of Manchester City's team, and I look forward to trying to do my best to help the team reach their goals.

"If not the best coach in the world, he is one of the best. Of course, when you have the opportunity of being trained by [Pep] Guardiola, you don't say no.

"As we all know, what he did in Barcelona and Bayern Munich was amazing, and we expect also here that he will win titles. It's great to be working with him and to have this opportunity."

Silva made the move to the Etihad Stadium on the back of what was then the best season of his career, helping Monaco secure the Ligue 1 title.

Since signing that five-year deal he's played 251 games for City scoring 48 goals in the process across all competitions. His assists are up with some of the best in the premier league with 30 across 166 appearances.

The 27-year-old has also helped the Cityzens add four Premier League titles, four League Cups and one FA Cup to the trophy cabinet in his time at the club making the Premier League Champions extend his original contract until 2025.