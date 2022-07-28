On This Day: Sergio Kun Agüero Signed for Manchester City in 2011

On the 28th of July 2011, Roberto Mancini pulled off a masterstroke by bringing Sergio Agüero to the then-called City of Manchester Stadium.

Signed from Atlético Madrid for £36 million, the former Argentine international went on to score one of the most iconic goals in the Cityzens modern history.

The number 93:20 will live long in the history of the club and has become part of how fans react to certain posts on social media. The official website also has an anniversary page.

At just 23 years old, he had already established himself as a potent goalscorer in La Liga scoring 75 goals in 177 appearances.

He had been tracked by Chelsea with Carlo Ancelotti being a fan for a number of years before Mancini managed to get a deal done.

During his time at the Etihad, Agüero went on to make 388 appearances across all competitions scoring 259 goals in the process.

His Premier League statistics were just as impressive with 184 goals in 275 appearances. Being able to break down the stats even more he managed to score 88 of those goals in the first half and 96 in the second half.

On 1 November 2017 he scored his 178th goal in a 4-2 Champions League win over Napoli to break Eric Brook’s 78-year record and become the Club’s all-time leading goalscorer.

Aguero won 10 major trophies in his time at the Etihad under 4 different coaches including four Premier League titles, an FA Cup and five League Cups.

In a career that lasted over 18 years before having to retire for health reasons, he managed an ever impressive 380 goals in 665 games across all competitions with a goals per minute rate of 1 every 128 minutes.

Aguero managed a goal every 108 minutes in his time as a Premier League player as well as adding 55 assists to his impressive statistics.

Read More Manchester City Coverage: