Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

'Once A Blue, Always A Blue', Fernandinho Releases Emotional Goodbye To Manchester City Fans

Manchester City legend Fernandinho has today released a two minute clip showcasing his last few weeks in a Manchester City jersey. The video is an emotional one, highlighting just how much Manchester City meant to the Brazilian.

Fernandinho spent nine years at Manchester City, signing when he was 28 years old from Shaktar Donetsk.

Fernandinho at Manchester City's title parade this year

Fernandinho at Manchester City's title parade this year

The Brazilian won 13 trophies at Manchester City, including five Premier League titles. 

In the video, Fernandinho's son was asked if he'd miss living in Manchester, to which he replied, "Of course, I grew up here". 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

He also tells Pep Guardiola that he made him, "Fall in love with football again".

Fernandinho is the most successful Brazilian player in Premier League history. He leaves a massive legacy behind him at Manchester City, having captained the side since the end of 2020. Fernandinho won two Premier League titles as Manchester City captain.

The video, posted on the players Twitter, is part of a full documentary that will be coming soon. Fernandinho will return home to Brazil, joining Athletico Paranaense on a two year contract.

"For years, my family asked me, 'Fernando, when are you coming back home', After 17 years, it's time to go back home".

 Read More Manchester City Coverage

Raheem Sterling is set to leave Manchester City for Chelsea
Transfer Rumours

Report: Chelsea Owner Todd Boehly Makes Contact With Manchester City Over Raheem Sterling

By Dylan Mcbennett27 minutes ago
Sterling vs Norwich Away
Transfer Rumours

Report: Raheem Sterling's Proposed Transfer To Chelsea From Manchester City Is 'Done'

By Jake Mahon1 hour ago
Marc Cucurella in action
Transfer Rumours

Report: Manchester City Still Confident Of Signing Marc Cucurella, Brighton Identify Replacement In Nicolas Tagliafico

By Dylan Mcbennett2 hours ago
Cucurella 1
Transfer Rumours

Report: Manchester City Potentially Handed Setback In Their Pursuit Of Spanish Defender Marc Cucurella

By Jake Mahon4 hours ago
Mahrez vs Utd Home
News

Report: 'Optimism'- Manchester City Winger Riyad Mahrez Likely To Extend Contract

By Jake Mahon4 hours ago
Matheus Nunes for Sporting Lisbon
Transfer Rumours

Report: Manchester City Still Interested In Sporting Lisbon Midfielder Matheus Nunes

By Dylan Mcbennett7 hours ago
Fernandinho vs AVL away
Transfer Rumours

Report: Former Manchester City Captain Fernandinho Will Join Athletico Paranaense

By Elliot Thompson18 hours ago
Foden vs Club Brugge Home
News

SEO Ferran Soriano Praises The Manchester City Youth Academy; 'There will be some stars there'

By Elliot Thompson20 hours ago