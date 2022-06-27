'Once A Blue, Always A Blue', Fernandinho Releases Emotional Goodbye To Manchester City Fans

Manchester City legend Fernandinho has today released a two minute clip showcasing his last few weeks in a Manchester City jersey. The video is an emotional one, highlighting just how much Manchester City meant to the Brazilian.

Fernandinho spent nine years at Manchester City, signing when he was 28 years old from Shaktar Donetsk.

Fernandinho at Manchester City's title parade this year IMAGO / PA Images

The Brazilian won 13 trophies at Manchester City, including five Premier League titles.

In the video, Fernandinho's son was asked if he'd miss living in Manchester, to which he replied, "Of course, I grew up here".

He also tells Pep Guardiola that he made him, "Fall in love with football again".

Fernandinho is the most successful Brazilian player in Premier League history. He leaves a massive legacy behind him at Manchester City, having captained the side since the end of 2020. Fernandinho won two Premier League titles as Manchester City captain.

The video, posted on the players Twitter, is part of a full documentary that will be coming soon. Fernandinho will return home to Brazil, joining Athletico Paranaense on a two year contract.

"For years, my family asked me, 'Fernando, when are you coming back home', After 17 years, it's time to go back home".

