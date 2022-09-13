One Player Manchester City Should Sign From - Borussia Dortmund

Manchester City are no strangers to doing business with German side Borussia Dortmund in the transfer market, Whether that be the likes of Jadon Sancho crossing over to the Bundesliga for first team football, or the Pep Guardiola's double swoop of current Premier League top scorer Erling Haaland and Manuel Akanji.

This years UEFA Champions League draw saw the Sky Blues placed into Group G with Danish side Copenhagen, Spanish outfit Sevilla, of who Man City beat 4-0 away from home on opening match-week, and finally Borussia Dortmund.

With Haaland and Akanji set for a reunion with BVB in tomorrow nights Champions League Clash, should City want to sign another talent from their next opponents, there is a standout candidate.

Jude Bellingham - Midfielder - 19 Years Old

Usually we pick the player that would fit in best under Pep Guardiola at the Etihad, not one who is the most realistic deal, however in this circumstance, Jude Bellingham ticks both boxes.

After reports emerged that Manchester City hold and interest in Jude Bellingham, the Sky Blues join the likes of defending champions Real Madrid and Premier League rivals Liverpool.

In addition to the links, Jude Bellingham would be a fine fit for any team, especially one with the footballing philosophy of City.

Just last season, Jude Bellingham shown excellent availability and reliability for a teenager, making 44 appearances, mostly from the demanding central midfield position.

During these appearances across the 2021/22 campaign, Bellingham also tallied up some impressive goal involvements, scoring six times and assisting 14 goals, bringing him close to a goal involvement every two games.

In terms of his all around game, Jude is above the 95% for dribbles completed, Touches in the attacking penalty area, Progressive passes received, assists and Non-Penalty goals and assists. An unbelievable talent for his age that would thrive in City's forward thinking midfield.

In terms of his market value, a price of €80-100m would be suitable for his services, but considering the battle for his signature is set to be between numerous clubs, that price may go considerably higher.

