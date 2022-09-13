Skip to main content
One Player Manchester City Should Sign From - Borussia Dortmund

IMAGO / Laci Perenyi

One Player Manchester City Should Sign From - Borussia Dortmund

The Player Manchester City should sign from tomorrow night's UEFA Champions League opponents Borussia Dortmund.

Manchester City are no strangers to doing business with German side Borussia Dortmund in the transfer market, Whether that be the likes of Jadon Sancho crossing over to the Bundesliga for first team football, or the Pep Guardiola's double swoop of current Premier League top scorer Erling Haaland and Manuel Akanji.

This years UEFA Champions League draw saw the Sky Blues placed into Group G with Danish side Copenhagen, Spanish outfit Sevilla, of who Man City beat 4-0 away from home on opening match-week, and finally Borussia Dortmund.

With Haaland and Akanji set for a reunion with BVB in tomorrow nights Champions League Clash, should City want to sign another talent from their next opponents, there is a standout candidate.

Jude Bellingham - Midfielder - 19 Years Old

Jude Bellingham

Usually we pick the player that would fit in best under Pep Guardiola at the Etihad, not one who is the most realistic deal, however in this circumstance, Jude Bellingham ticks both boxes.

After reports emerged that Manchester City hold and interest in Jude Bellingham, the Sky Blues join the likes of defending champions Real Madrid and Premier League rivals Liverpool.

In addition to the links, Jude Bellingham would be a fine fit for any team, especially one with the footballing philosophy of City. 

Just last season, Jude Bellingham shown excellent availability and reliability for a teenager, making 44 appearances, mostly from the demanding central midfield position.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Jude Bellingham

During these appearances across the 2021/22 campaign, Bellingham also tallied up some impressive goal involvements, scoring six times and assisting 14 goals, bringing him close to a goal involvement every two games.

In terms of his all around game, Jude is above the 95% for dribbles completed, Touches in the attacking penalty area, Progressive passes received, assists and Non-Penalty goals and assists. An unbelievable talent for his age that would thrive in City's forward thinking midfield.

In terms of his market value, a price of €80-100m would be suitable for his services, but considering the battle for his signature is set to be between numerous clubs, that price may go considerably higher.

Read More Manchester City Coverage:

Manchester CityLiverpoolReal Madrid

Erling Haaland & Pep Guardiola
Features/Opinions

WATCH: Pep Guardiola Details How He Reacted To Erling Haaland's Signing

By Dylan Mcbennett
Jude Bellingham
Transfer Rumours

Report: Jude Bellingham Will Cost €80-100million Amid Manchester City Interest

By Dylan Mcbennett
John Stones
Match Coverage

Pep Guardiola Confirms John Stones Is Fit To Play Against Borussia Dortmund

By Dylan Mcbennett
Rafael Leao
Transfer Rumours

Report: Manchester City Are Interested In AC Milan's Rafael Leao

By Dylan Mcbennett
Kevin De Bruyne
Match Coverage

List Of Manchester City Players Seen In Open Training Session This Morning

By Dylan Mcbennett
Kyle Walker
News

Report: Kyle Walker Missing From Manchester City Training With Injury

By Dylan Mcbennett
Milan Skriniar
Transfer Rumours

Report: Milan Skriniar's Ex-Coach Says Manchester City Are Interested

By Dylan Mcbennett
Jude Bellingham
Transfer Rumours

Report: Manchester United And Liverpool Favorites For Jude Bellingham

By Dylan Mcbennett